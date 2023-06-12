Free sandbags available as Tucson & Pima County prep for monsoon

Pima County and the city of Tucson are distributing fill-your-own sandbags at pickup sites across the area in advance of monsoon storms this summer.

Locations where free sandbags can be picked up are:

16091 W. Universal Ranch Rd. – Arivaca Fire Station

East Snyder Road and North Lason Lane

East Carter Canyon Road and North Sabino Canyon Parkway – Mount Lemmon

3885 E. Golder Ranch Dr. – Golder Ranch Fire Station

North Pima Canyon Drive and East Ina Road

East Dawson Road and South Country Club Road

1313 South Mission Road – Pima County Mission Yard

South Camino Verde and West Ajo Hwy – Fire station

Trico Road and Silverbell Road – Fire station

12121 West Picture Rocks Dr. – Fire station

North La Canada Drive and Paseo Del Chino in Green Valley

700 S Randolph Way — Hi Corbett Field east parking lot (city of Tucson)

9451 N. Egleston Dr. — James D. Kriegh Park (town of Oro Valley)

The Hi Corbett site is operated by the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Sandbags are limited to 10 per vehicle.

Stacked sandbags can stop monsoon flood waters from reaching property. Officials recommend that residents bring a shovel and gloves for safety. Residents are limited to 20 sandbags per vehicle at county pickup locations.

The town of Oro Valley has also opened a self-service sandbag station, at 9451 N. Egleston Dr., behind the fields at James D. Kriegh Park. Residents are also limited to 10 bags, and can make an appointment if they need assistance by calling the OV Stormwater Utility at 520-229-4850.