Nogales CBP officers intercept $2.7M in fish bladders harvested from endangered species

Nogales-area U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized dozens of fish bladders harvested from an endangered species in the Gulf of California, which were destined for China's black market, officials said.

The illicit shipment weighed around 242 pounds, and officials estimated the bladders could fetch up to $2.7 million, making this the second-largest seizure of totaba in CBP history —and the largest shipment intercepted in Arizona— CBP announced Monday.

On April 13, CBP officers at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales, Ariz., discovered 270 swim bladders of the endangered totoaba fish stashed in a commercial shipment of frozen fish fillets. The bladders were sent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for DNA testing, and officials later confirmed the bladders were cut from the Totoaba macdonaldi, a fish endemic to the Gulf of California in Mexico and threatened by over-fishing as poachers seeking to profit from the endangered fish.

Added to the U.S. endangered species list in 1979, the totoaba has become a casualty of multiple factors, including pollution and diversion of the Colorado River. However, illicit fishing operations in the Gulf of California by poachers from China and Mexico — seeking the animal's gas-filled sac — has driven the species to the brink.

The largest seizure was in 2015, when officials in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, intercepted 1,328 pounds of totoaba bladders inside courier parcels delivered from Venezuela and headed for Hong Kong.

In 2013, two men faced federal charges after they attempted to smuggle 170 bladders, worth an estimated $255,000 through Calexico, Calif., according to court records.

Totoaba can grow to about six-and-half feet in length, weigh up to 220 pounds and live up to 25 years. Described as dusky silver color, with a sharp snout, and slightly-convex tail, the totoaba only lives in the Gulf of California. During winter migration, schools of adult totoaba travel along the east-coast of the gulf toward the Colorado River delta, where they remain for weeks before spawning in the spring, officials wrote in court documents in 2013.

The dried swim bladder, or maw, can earn retail for $20,000 to $80,000 per kilogram on the black market in China, according to a 2018 report from the Elephant Action League. Fishermen in Mexico earn about $3,500 to $5,000 per kilogram for the fish, and as EAL notes, "a fisherman in San Felipe, Mexico, can earn more in one night catching a few totoabas than they may otherwise earn in a year."

The fish maw has become a "favorite ingredient for cuisine served at special occasions, such as birthdays, weddings, and Chinese New Year. Further, the bladder is processed into skincare products, MAL noted.

Further, poaching is not only driving the totoaba to extinction, but the use of gillnets to capture the totoaba has nearly driven the vaquita—the world's smallest porpoise—to extinction. While gillnets are illegal in the Upper Gulf of California, fishermen still use them to gobble up totoabas, and the vaquita gets stuck in the nets.

A survey of the upper gulf earlier this year spotted just 10 to 13 vaquitas, a sign the species may have stabilized after decades of decline. In 1997, there were an estimated 600 vaquitas, Fronteras Desk reported.

Because the species is federally protected in both the U.S. and Mexico, it is illegal to take, possess, transport, or sell totoaba, CBP said. The species is protected by ESA, as well as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, or CITES, an international agreement signed by 176 nations restricting the international trade and transportation of protected species.

Officials with USFWS and Homeland Security Investigations, a part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, are investigating the smuggling attempt, and the people involved are facing federal charges.

"Our officers and agriculture specialists enforce a wide variety of laws on behalf of numerous agencies,” said Guadalupe Ramirez, director of field operations for CBP's Tucson Field Office, which manages the Nogales border crossing.

"This find by our CBP officers — potentially the second largest seizure of totoaba swim bladders nationwide — is an exceptional example of the job they do enforcing laws regarding all commodities entering the United States. It’s also an excellent example of our working relationship with our U.S. Fish and Wildlife partners, enforcing the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species treaty agreement."