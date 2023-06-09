Pima Animal Care Center continues limiting intake to limit disease outbreak at shelter

The Pima Animal Care Center is extending limits on accepting new pets to emergencies only until June 16, to continue to stem the spread of infectious diseases among dogs at the Tucson shelter.

Shelter officials said they are consolidating animals in one section of the facility on North Silverbell Road amid a continuing outbreak.

PACC had announced a one-week restriction on admissions on June 2. Friday, officials said they are extending the limits on voluntary drop-offs of healthy animals.

During the emergency intake period, the shelter will accept animals for these situations:

Pets in medical distress.

Pets who pose a public safety risk.

Any situation involving an injury to a human or animal.

Anyone who finds a stray that is injured, ill, or posing a public safety risk, should contact the Animal Protection Services dispatch line at (520) 724-5900 and press 4.

Both the restrictions on intake and extension come at the recommendation of Dr. Jennifer Wilcox, PACC's director of Veterinary Services.

“Diseased dogs coming into PACC are overwhelmingly unvaccinated,” said Wilcox. “This puts all the dogs in our care, particularly those who are stressed, at serious risk of illness. Creating what is called a ‘clean break’ is the only way we can sufficiently contain disease and prevent euthanizing otherwise adoptable pets.”

On May 24, PACC announced it was seeing increased distemper coming into the shelter, and since then, PACC’s medical team has treated several resident dogs with pneumovirus, an infection that allows severe diseases such as Strep zoo and distemper to manifest.

PACC was limited to emergency intakes in January, and announced a temporary closure shortly after as officials worked to stem the contagious respiratory disease strep zoo.

Monica Dangler, PACC’s director of Animal Services, said that the best thing people can do to protect both their own pets and pets across Pima County is to ensure that they are kept up-to-date on vaccines.

“We know that Pima County residents care deeply about dogs both at PACC and in the community,” said Dangler. “We are hoping that the community comes forward to foster, adopt, keep pets in their homes and communities, and vaccinate to help us keep dogs across the county safe.”

Anyone who finds a healthy, stray animal is encourage to attempt to find the owner following the steps on PACC’s website. Bringing a pet to PACC will place that pet at risk of illness and euthanasia. Additionally, PACC’s Pet Support Center will be available via phone at (520) 724-7222 to assist those needing to find the homes of lost pets or needing resources for their own pets.

For those who want to help but cannot adopt or foster, donations to PACC's nonprofit partner, Friends of Pima Animal Care Center, are welcome.

PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Rd., is open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from noon to 7 p.m., Wednesday from 1:30 to 7 p.m., and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All adoptions are free, and shelter pets come microchipped, spayed or neutered, and with age-appropriate vaccinations. Adult dogs require a $20 licensing fee.

To learn more about available PACC pets and services, go to www.pima.gov/animalcare.