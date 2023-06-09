Tucson opens cooling stations to combat excessive heat
In an effort to meet the need for respite from high temperatures this summer, the city of Tucson opened cooling centers this week.
These stations, one in each ward, will be open seven days a week, from noon-4 p.m., and closed for holidays on June 19 and July 4, officials said.
The centers for each ward are:
- Ward 1: El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway
- Ward 2: Udall Sr. Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
- Ward 3: Donna Liggins, 2160 N. 6th Ave.
- Ward 4: Clements, 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.
- Ward 5: El Pueblo, 101 W. Irvington Rd., Building 9
- Ward 6: Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
The cooling centers will stay open based on usage, with resources directed to locations that show the most need, officials said.
The city "is taking steps to protect our most vulnerable residents as temperatures begin to rise," said Mayor Regina Romero. "Our kids, the elderly, individuals who are unsheltered, and those without air conditioning are most at risk."
In addition to these cooling stations, the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness has a list of more cooling centers and locations for water and supplies.
These additional locations where people can get out of the heat and sun include:
- Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N Main Ave., Open seven days a week, noon to 5 p.m.
- Primavera Foundation, 702 S. 6th Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701, Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Sister Jose Women’s Center, 1050 S. Park Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719, Open Monday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m.
- Grace St Paul’s Episcopalian Church, 2331 E. Adams St., Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from noon-4 p.m.
- La Frontera RAPP, 1082 E. Ajo Way , Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Kino Service Center, 2797 E. Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 , Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., closed holidays
- Rio Nuevo One Stop, 320 N. Commerce Center Loop, Tucson, AZ 85745 , Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., closed on holidays