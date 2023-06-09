CBP announces new chief for Border Patrol

As the dust settles following the end of the Trump-era Title 42, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced new leadership, including a new Border Patrol chief and a new lead for the agency that manages the nation's border crossings.

Jason Owens, the current chief of the Del Rio Sector in Texas will step into the role, replacing outgoing Chief Raul Ortiz, who said last week he was retiring and would leave the agency by June 30.

Owens will become the 26th person to lead the 21,000-strong force of Border Patrol agents and civilian employees.

In a statement, CBP's Acting Commissioner Troy A. Miller praised Owens, who has spent more than 25 years with the agency and has held "key leadership positions at every level." CBP is the parent agency for Border Patrol and the Office of Field Operations.

Owens comes to the agency at a time of transitions for the agency. Since April 2020, the agency has faced significant numbers of encounters between BP agents and migrants, a shift driven by Title 42, which finally ended last month.

A shorthand for expansive powers under U.S. law, Title 42 was first imposed by the Trump administration during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. For the last three years, Title 42 was used to quickly expel thousands of people from the U.S., including asylum seekers who have traveled through countries with high number of COVID-19 cases. The policy was implemented to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 into historically cramped, and often unsanitary border facilities, allowing agents to process people in the field, and then expel them back to "their country of last transit," which was almost invariably Mexico.

During the policy's first year, CBP officials expelled people from the U.S. over 197,000 times. The following year, CBP officials used Title 42 to expel people from the U.S. over one million times. However, with the policy in place, the number of encounters between border officials and migrants rapidly rose as people made multiple attempts to enter the U.S. Meanwhile, thousands of other migrants waited in northern Mexico for months for a chance to seek asylum until earlier this year.

The Biden administration sought to wind down Title 42, and after a series of false starts the policy came to a close earlier this month.

As Title 42 wound down, the agency faced a significant influx of people attempting to enter the U.S. before the end.

On April 16, agents encountered 5,147 people and had 14,070 people in custody across the U.S.-Mexico border. By May 9, this spiked to 10,640 encounters and the agency had 26,924 people in custody. However, as Title 42 ended, encounters dropped nearly 61 percent to 4,193 and the agency had 22,259 people in custody, according to agency data shared as part of a lawsuit over the Biden administration's use of parole to release migrants from BP stations.

Owens will have to manage a potential new influx of migrants, even as the courts battle over when the agency should release asylum seekers, including families with children. This has renewed urgency after 8-year-old Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez died in BP custody. The girl and her family sought refuge from Panama, and were in their ninth day of custody when the girl died about the flu. Under U.S. law and CBP policy, children and families should be released within 72 hours.

In court filings, the agency said the average holding time was 77 hours, leaving major questions about why the agency held the medically-fragile girl and her family for so long.

As the incoming chief, Owens will also have to deal with questions about staffing along the border, including signs of collapsing morale among agents, while also stemming the tide of fentanyl across the border. And, he will face sharp criticism from the Tohono O'odham Nation in Southern Arizona, who remain furious about the fatal shooting of a member of the tribe in mid-May.

Trained as paramedic for the agency's special operations teams, Owens has also headed the U.S. Border Patrol Academy and Maine's Houlton Sector.

"Over the course of his career, Chief Owens has demonstrated consistent dedication to our border security and homeland security missions, and to the men and women who carry out these responsibilities every day," Miller wrote. "I am confident that he will ably lead the U.S. Border Patrol into its 100th year and beyond."

Miller praised the outgoing chief, calling Ortiz a "true leader." After a 32-year career, Ortiz had "numerous accolades and awards from his tenure in the Border Patrol, but the highest compliment we can bestow on him is that he is a great agent," Miller said Friday.

"I have benefited greatly from his partnership, expertise, and wise counsel over the years, and congratulate him on his retirement after three decades of service," he said.

In a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he was "proud to welcome" Owens as the next chief of the Border Patrol.

"Chief Owens is a talented, selfless, and inspiring leader who is dedicated to the Border Patrol’s law enforcement mission, the men and women who fulfill it, and the country that we all serve," he said. "I have worked with Chief Owens; I am inspired by his commitment to the mission, and am grateful to him for his continued service in this new leadership role."

Owens became an agent in 1996 and worked in the agency's El Centro Sector in southern California near Calexico. In 2001, he completed training with the Border Patrol Tactical Unit, known as BORTAC, and Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue Team, or BORSTAR. He later became a field supervisor for BORTAC in El Paso, and spent time leading counter-narcotics and counter-terrorism operations, including deployments to Honduras, Colombia, Dominican Republic and Iraq.

He was later promoted to assistant chief at the Border Patrol HQ in Washington D.C. with the agency's Special Operation Division. Beginning in May 2020, Owens was put in charge of the U.S. Border Patrol Academy.

ICE head also leaving

The changeover at Border Patrol was one of several major leadership changes throughout leadership at the nation's border and immigration agencies.

Earlier this week, Tae Johnson, the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also announced he was retiring after a 31-year career. Johnson has served in the role as the "Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director," and remained in the acting position after Biden's appointment of Sheriff Ed Gonzalez collapsed last July.

The last confirmed director was Sarah Saldaña who left the agency during the beginning of the Trump administration in January 2017.

Similarly, CBP remains without a permanent leader since Chris Magnus resigned last year, bowing to internal pressure after he pushed for major reforms at the federal agency. The former chief of the Tucson Police Department, Magnus was finally confirmed to the top spot after months of delay in December 2021, but by November 2022 he was gone.

Miller said the agency was announcing "several key transitions among our senior leadership team."

Miller said while Owens will take the lead role at Border Patrol, the current acting deputy commissioner for CBP, Benjamine "Carry" Huffman will retire by the end of the month. A 38-year veteran of CBP, Huffman served as the second-in-command under Miller.

"There is simply no greater champion of the men and women of CBP than Chief Huffman, and he leaves behind an incredible legacy of service spanning nearly four decades," Miller wrote. "I am very grateful to Chief Huffman and his family for their service and sacrifice, and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement."

Pete R. Flores, the current executive assistant commissioner for the Office of Field Operations—which manages the nation's border crossings and airports under CBP—will be promoted to fill Huffman's role. Diane Sabatino will step into Flores' role, Miller said.

"These leaders embody our agency’s core values of vigilance, service to country, and integrity," Miller said. "They are entrusted with the critical responsibilities of protecting our national security and supporting our worldwide workforce: the incredible people who carry out our mission each and every day."