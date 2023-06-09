Enviros warn switching on CBP's stadium lights along Az-Mexico border will threaten species

During the Trump administration's rush to build a wall along the Arizona-Mexico border, contractors installed more than 1,800 stadium lights, preparing to illuminate hundreds of miles in one of the most biodiverse landscapes in the country.

However, U.S. Customs and Border Protection hasn't began using the lights, prompting the Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity to urge the agency to either remove them or consider how light pollution from the 500-watt lights could drastically alter the behavior of endangered and threatened species in the region, extending "the devastating habitat fragmentation impacts of the border wall far into the sky."

The lights would beam out an estimated 50,000 lumens, or "substantially more light than standard urban street lights," the group said, lighting up areas of protected wilderness and wildlife refuges in the borderlands.

In a report titled "A Wall of Lights through the Wild," the center mapped where the thousands of lights were placed in the Sonoran Desert from 2019 to 2021 and argued against the stadium-style lights. The group's Russ McSpadden, Laiken Jordahl and Curt Bradley used field surveys and spatial analysis to map out the lights after public-records requests and phone calls to federal agencies showed officials didn't have "an accurate account of the lighting infrastructure within or adjacent to their boundaries."

CBP said Friday the agency would not publish the locations of lighting across the border "due to the law enforcement sensitivity of the information."

"The Department of Homeland Security authorized installation of these lights across more than 60 miles in Arizona along the U.S.-Mexico border without legal or scientific analysis," the center wrote. "If turned on, these high-intensity stadium lights would cause severe light pollution impacting conservation lands, animal migration routes and wildlife, including more than a dozen endangered species."

"The scientific record clearly shows that artificial light at night can have costly, even deadly effects on a wide variety of species including amphibians, reptiles, birds, mammals, insects and plants,” the nonprofit organization said. "High-intensity lighting in these priority conservation areas would be devastating to the rich biodiversity of Southern Arizona and northern Sonora, Mexico."

The Center for Biological Diversity surveyed lighting along the southern boundaries of Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area, and the San Bernardino Valley and San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge.

Through much of 2019 and 2020, the Trump administration attempted to build as much of the ex-president's promised border wall as fast as possible, ignoring congressional wishes and the financial, environmental and cultural costs of the effort. In Arizona, the Trump administration focused its efforts on protected federal land, building as much of the wall—largely made of 30-foot-high steel bollards filled with concrete—as possible, slashing through cacti and shattering the rocky mantle of the landscape with explosives and bulldozers.

Further, during construction, members of the Tohono O'odham Nation were cut-off from Quitobaquito Springs. About 120 miles southwest of Tucson on Organ Pipe, Quitobaquito remains an important part of the spiritual life of the Hia C-ed O'odham, containing not just a natural cathedral for ceremonies and prayer, but also the site of historic village and gravesites.

'A massive wall of light'

As part of their survey, the center discovered nearly 550 stadium lights covering around 19 miles along the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Monument; 740 stadium lights across nearly 25 miles along the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument; and nearly 500 lights stretching across nearly 17 miles through the San Bernardino Valley—including the protected San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge.

The group noted that currently the lighting does not appear to be fully operational, but warned electrifying and operating the lights would "negatively impact, in some cases impact severely and acutely" many of the species that live in, or migrant through protected federal land.

"Border lighting installed on these conservation lands cuts across habitat for 16 threatened and endangered species," the center wrote. This includes "critical habitats" for animals including birds like the yellow-billed cuckoo and the Mexican Spotted Owl, predators like the northern jaguar and ocelots, as well as the Sonoran Pronghorn, as well as several amphibians and native fish.

A map shows a bright neon-like line cutting along the southern border of 33,000-acre monument for Organ Pipe Cactus, while another straddles most of the valley containing protected wetlands in the San Bernardino Valley east of Douglas, Ariz.

In just six square miles of the valley, a study found the highest diversity of bee species anywhere in Earth, and a 10-year study found 497 different species of bees, or roughly 14 percent of all the bee species found in the U.S. However, artificial lighting at night threatens this biodiversity changing nocturnal insect behaviors, including feeding, migration and dispersal, predator avoidance, and reproduction.

"Studies show a high likelihood that the effects of night lighting on insects can cause cascading effects on the larger food chain and ecosystem function," the environmentalists said.

Meanwhile, the San Pedro River, considered one of the nation's last "free-flowing" rivers and an oasis for animals, would be marked by a bright spot, potentially disrupting what the center called a "critical north-south wildlife corridor." Lights could also confuse lesser long-nosed bats, the "principal pollinator of both saguaro and organ pipe cactuses.

"Each summer thousands of these bats follow seasonal cactus blooms northward, flying over the border wall to roost within Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge," the center said before warning that like bees, bats can get confused by bright lights in the evening.

"Turning on the existing border lighting infrastructure at Organ Pipe and Cabeza Prieta would be devastating for lesser long-nosed bats, shooting a massive wall of light into the sky stretching dozens of miles," the group wrote.

At least 82 species of mammals and 43 kinds of reptiles and amphibians use the San Pedro to migrate, and the environmentalists said that cameras monitoring the river over the last three years have documented 1,165 instances of wildlife traveling this river pathway. "This shows the San Pedro’s importance as a wildlife corridor for numerous species including badger, bobcat, javelina, mountain lion, mule deer, raccoon, several skunk species, turkey and white-tailed deer as they roam in search of food, water and mates," the group said.

In a letter to federal officials published along with the report, McSpadden urged CBP to remove the lights, or to review how the lights could harm species under the National Environmental Policy Act. "Of utmost importance is that CBP must consider alternatives to lighting," he wrote, adding the agency should "work with the public, local communities, and federal land managers and biologists" in federally-protected land to "better understand the impacts of lighting on those protected areas’ wildlife, ecosystems, tourism and nearby communities."

CBP could 'evaluate potential impacts'

While federal construction projects have to follow NEPA, and other federal laws regarding the environment and cultural artifacts, the Secretary of Homeland Security can waive these rules following the 2005 REAL ID Act—including the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Air Act, the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, and the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Following the law's passage, Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff used the authority at least five times from 2005 to 2009 to "waive in their entirety" more than 37 federal laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act, to build more than 550 miles of border wall and roads along the southern border.

Chertoff, and his successor under the Obama administration Jeh Johnson, waived the environmental impacts of new construction and border enforcement throughout the southwest, including protected federal lands like Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Big Bend National Park.

However, the Trump administration's round-robin of Homeland Security secretaries used waivers at least 29 times, and as late as April 2020, DHS was issuing new waivers for construction for around 15 miles of border wall in the Rio Grande Valley.

Perhaps marking a shift, on Thursday CBP said the agency would conduct "a review of environmental impacts pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act to install new lights where none exist and/or power on lights where lighting infrastructure had been installed" in areas where border barriers were built between 2017 and 2021.

CBP added that under the process guided by NEPA, CBP "will evaluate the potential for environmental impacts and obtain feedback from the public and other stakeholders on lighting."

The agency said it would send emails and letters to "interested stakeholders which could include local communities, non-governmental organizations, Tribal nations, state and local elected officials, and agencies such as the Department of Interior."

"CBP is currently consulting with federal partners, including DOI, on lighting and potential environmental impacts," the agency said.

"Lighting, cameras, and detection technology provide Border Patrol agents with domain awareness, which is critical in both remote and urban areas," the agency said Friday. "Domain awareness provides agents with the ability to track and respond to illicit cross-border activity more effectively and minimizes the response times for urgent or emergency situations involving migrants."

"Additionally, the lighting, cameras, and detection technology that are part of the barrier system will provide awareness when breaching activity, i.e., attempts to cut or otherwise damage or undermine the physical barrier, is detected, which is anticipated to reduce long-term maintenance and repair costs," CBP said.

On Friday, CBP said the agency is "evaluating the priority areas for powering on lights" adding that CBP is "including biologically sensitive areas and federal lands that employ night sky initiatives in its evaluation."

The agency has said previously that officials are "committed to responsible environmental stewardship" and CBP "engages in environmental planning for all construction and maintenance projects—including facilities, physical barriers, roads, lighting, surveillance systems and detection technology."

"I'm highly skeptical when it comes to CBP," said McSpadden. "They haven't engaged with us, or responded to our comments," he said, however, he said it might be a shift if CBP follows NEPA's guidelines to consider the affects of the border lights.

While the agency erected hundreds of stadium lights, its own environmental planning shows the agency understands how detrimental lighting can be along the borderlands.

In November 2020, the agency announced a "final environmental stewardship plan" for 74 miles of fence construction along the Arizona-Mexico border for "tactical infrastructure," including new 30-foot high pedestrian fencing, and secondary fencing.

The agency noted the Homeland Security secretary waived federal laws "to ensure the expeditious construction of barriers and roads in the United States. "Although the secretary’s waiver means that U.S. Customs and Border Protection no longer has any specific legal obligations under the laws set aside by the waiver, DHS and CBP recognize the importance of responsible environmental stewardship."

As part of this plan, the agency noted it would minimize the portable construction lights because "lighting has the potential to impact foraging, reproduction, and communication of various wildlife species such as bats and insects. Light pollution, the agency noted can disorient wildlife, and cause some animals to "move away from the area altogether."

"The project area will be illuminated at night by permanent lighting for border enforcement activities, which has the potential to have a moderate impact on wildlife activities. However, all lighting will be shielded and directed down to minimize impacts on wildlife."

Further, in a plan designed to guide how the agency would remediate Trump-era construction after Biden canceled the projects, the agency noted dozens of people worried about the lighting designs, asking the agency to use red-spectrum lights, or prevent the installation of more lights.

"Some comments also expressed concerns about the effect of light pollution on Arizona’s dark sky zones and International Dark Sky communities," CBP said.

"Either way, we'll use this commitment to hold their feet to the fire," McSpadden said. " This might have limited success, but it'll give them a black eye in the public's view if they decide to do shoddy work. If they're making a true commitment to NEPA, they'll have to commit to revoking their waivers. And, who would really give up such a superpower? I'm still skeptical, but I'm always an optimist and I'd love to see it."