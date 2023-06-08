Pima Supes agree to cut public comment at meetings to one hour

In a 3-2 vote, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to limit call to the audience to an hour, cutting short what's become an increasingly fraught and lengthy part of each meeting often marked by personal attacks against the supervisors.

Even the vote for the measure was strained after Supervisor Steve Christy accused fellow board members of violating open meeting laws, and continued to blame Supervisor Matt Heinz for the troubles.

Over the last several months, the public input period has increasingly gone off the rails as people used the unlimited time to launch into three-minute lamentations about the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and county spending, while others repeatedly called for Heinz to resign. One women was ejected for her behavior during the call earlier this year after making "slanderous remarks."

In response, Supervisor Rex Scott moved to limit public comments at the meetings, writing the Board "places no limits on the total amount of time allotted for public comment."

"In this regard, we differ from every other elected body in our area. The cities and towns, school districts and Pima Community College have policies that limit the amount of time devoted to public comments," he said.

In his motion, Scott asked for call to the audience to be limited to one hour, though the board can vote to extend that time. And, speakers will have two minutes only when 20 or more people would like to speak. This would put the Board in line with most local government in the county, which regularly allow public comment with some limits.

Supervisor Sharon Bronson joined Christy in voting against the move. The new policy will go into effect at the next board meeting, scheduled for June 20.

As part of the agenda, Scott submitted a chart that showed the time given to call to the audience among 14 different local governments. While most governments give people up to three minutes to speak, the time given to public input is often under an hour. The City of Tucson and Vail School District allow just 30 minutes, while the time period hinges on the discretion of the mayor or president at five entities. Meanwhile, Flowing Wells and Sahuarita School Districts limit each speaker to just two minutes.

Later, Scott defended his plan, saying it simply reduces individual time from three minutes to two minutes "if there are more than 20 people who want to speak, that's it. That's all it does."

"There are those who assert that this is an assault on free speech, but those statements are both false and self serving," he said. He referred to the chart of local governments, and noted "most of them invest great authority and discretion in either mayors or board chairs to determine total an individual speaker's time."

"Our proposal allows for the greatest amount of time and does not overly empower the chair," he said. "For the last several months, officers of the county Republican Party and their precinct representatives have acted in a coordinated fashion to make use of this time." He added speakers announce their titles in the party, and they "waive the same signs" and "make similar arguments."

"Will this item prevent any of them from speaking at future meetings? It will not. What it will do is prevent a political party from monopolizing a public meeting to serve its own partisan ends," Scott said.

The county has maintained a policy requiring citizens attending a meeting to "observe rules of propriety, decorum and good conduct."

"Any person making personal impertinent or slanderous remarks or who becomes boisterous while addressing the Board, may be removed by the Sergeant at Arms."

As Scott noted, call to the audience has made meetings hours long in years past. From 2018 through 2020, the call lasted for hours as audience members debated over Operation Stonegarden, a grant managed under the direction of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

As supervisors vote, crowd leaves

After nearly three hours, the board took a five minute break and the nearly full board room emptied, leaving just a small crowd for the board's vote on the measure.

As the board moved to vote on the measure, Christy—sensing he was about to lose the vote—decided to accuse his fellow supervisors of "collaboration and collusion" on how to present the time limit, arguing Scott, Heinz, and Grijalva potentially violated open meeting law.

"One wonders, were any open meeting law violations involved with this?" Christy said. "We've seen a pattern of my three colleagues to my left, who have who have continued to make attempts of suppressing free speech, of controlling free speech and limiting free speech."

He also blamed Heinz for the hostile crowd.

"We wouldn't have been expending all of this time, effort and energy over these many months, and having many many hours of public discourse," he said, "had not been for Supervisor Heinz's irresponsible behavior."

In April, Christy wrote Heinz "tossed a lit match" by interrupting and shouting down "a speaker who was explaining her objections to the COVID mandates imposed by the supervisors."

"Heinz ignored the repeated admonishments from the then-chair to halt his disruptions," Christy wrote. He also criticized Grijalva's attempt to bar and exclude Requard for her remarks. "The citizen’s comments addressed Heinz’s infamous cruise ship incident when his scantily clad friend appeared on screen during a board meeting that Heinz was attending virtually. The speaker questioned the age of the friend, offered her opinion as a retired nurse, and asked if the friend listened to the board’s private executive session."

Nearly 18 months ago, Heinz interrupted several speakers for pushing conspiracies about the COVID-19 pandemic and efficacy of vaccines, and since then speakers have focused their ire on the medical doctor. Christy said Heinz had been "erratic" and made "inflammatory comments regarding COVID, which have all proved to be wrong."

"If he hadn't have started this, we wouldn't be here today," Christy said.

"Way to blame the gays Steve, good work," Heinz shot back.

Before Bronson voted against the measure, she said the county "got it right by allowing people to come and speak to us, and just because other jurisdictions do it differently doesn’t make it correct."

Grijalva told the board people regularly tell her they're "embarrassed of what’s going on" at the meetings. "I do think that it’s difficult, in this position, to try to change anyone’s behavior if that’s the way they’ve been speaking for a long time,” she said. She said taking over the chair seat in January was "a little rough for me personally because I knew there were some things that we had to change."

"We spend anywhere from two to three hours for the call to the audience, and then rush through the rest of our agenda," she said.

Scott bristled at Christy's accusations. "With any item on our agenda, sir, if I discuss it with one of my colleagues I do not discuss it with any of the others," he said.

"Now if you have some belief that there was collusion or collaboration, then you can present those charges formally," Scott said. "I can tell you that there was not, and to raise that as an allegation—without any basis in fact—is offensive. You oughta' retract it."

Christy said he was "merely expressing as a personal opinion" and refused to retract his accusation.

'dictorial malarky'

Before the meeting, the Pima County GOP issued a "call to action" for party members to attend Tuesday's meeting and help stop the "Soviet-style" board and its "dictatorial malarky!"

"We have approximately one hundred speaker folks regularly attending and quite a few speakers," the party wrote.

However, Pima GOP Chair Dave Smith dismissed his ability to wrangle Republicans, telling the Board "if I told them what to do, I tell you, I'd last as a Republican chairman about five minutes."

"Maybe we need to think what is the nature of freedom of speech because if I have to please you, that makes you my master, not my political leaders. And you are not my masters. These people, they control my job, but they're not my masters."

Smith accused Heinz of "shenanigans" including holding up signs during virtual meetings. "The doc here, has just left us quite upset because he understands the power of both speech and symbolic speech. He held up signs. We're not supposed to hold up signs or not certainly to dress in a coordinated fashion."

"But we're not going to stop," Smith said. "I'm just their chairman, and I get to speak, and they get to speak, and we appreciate that right. And we really don't appreciate you trying to mitigate or eliminate that."

Meanwhile, long-running gadfly Roger Score managed to lose the last 17 seconds of his time Tuesday. He began by telling the board the county should euthanize more dogs at the Pima Animal Care Center, argued if the county flew the "rag Mexican flag," the county should also fly the Confederate flag, and then he argued gay and lesbian people come from a "screwed up gene pool."

"I do not want these people to reproduce," Score managed to say.

Grijlava cut him off for being "offensive."

Shirley Requard said it was time for "another session of remedial education regarding our Constitutional rights" before she criticized Scott for proposing the time limit, arguing—despite multiple Supreme Court decisions that have limited the time, place and manner of speech—Scott and the Board of Supervisors had no authority "to restrain or restrict the people's time frame" when it comes to "redressing grievances."

Some of you "are ignorant of the law," Requard said, before quoting Indiana's state constitution. She also called for an end to time limits at all public meetings throughout the county, and demanded the Board make a statement promoting "freedom of speech" in the next seven days.

In January, Requard asked Chief Civil Deputy Samuel Brown to consider filing pedophilia charges against Heinz following after a January meeting when a man wearing a swimsuit walked through through the background as Heinz remotely attended a county meeting while on a cruise. During three separate board meetings in January and February, Requard said she believed the 24-year-old man in the video was not of a "pubescent" age.

The comments earned Requard a three month ban from meetings, however, Christy lobbied in her defense and asked an outside law firm to review the ban while agreeing to the cost. The law firm, Munger, Chadwick & Denker concluded the ban against Requard was unlawful.