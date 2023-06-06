TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Tucson puts CART captions forward in City Council meetings
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local

Tucson puts CART captions forward in City Council meetings

Bianca Morales
TucsonSentinel.com
  • CART captions offer an accurate transcript of any speech during public meetings. The city of Tucson has begun using the system.
    courtesy Kat StratfordCART captions offer an accurate transcript of any speech during public meetings. The city of Tucson has begun using the system.

Hearing-impaired residents will now have better access to the Tucson City Council, as a new on-screen captioning system will provide more accurate real-time transcriptions of what elected leaders and others say during meetings.

The Communication Access Real-Time was first used here during Council meeting on Tuesday, May 23. And for the first time, there were accurate captions on the screen.

Kat Stratford, a staff member in Councilman Paul Cunningham's Ward 2 office, said the captions made a great difference in her experience during that meeting.

Stratford is hearing-impaired and relies on her hearing aids and captions during the streamed meetings.

"With services like Microsoft Teams, the captions are imperfect," Stratford said. "I am profoundly hard of hearing and the captions, they used to be terrible."

For example, Stratford said the auto-captioning couldn't discern between "I" and "aye" — both common words during government meetings. CART is more accurate than the automatic closed captioning included in programs such as Teams because they are typed by a professional in real time as the speaking is being done.

The service grew in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic when gatherings went to virtual formats, said Natalie Rose of the Arizona Center for Diversity Law.

"Here at the Arizona Center for Diversity Law, we use CART during our trainings," Rose said. "It's like turning on closed captioning on the TV at home. Everyone has the right to attend public meetings and it is up to businesses and organizations to make them accessible for people who are deaf or hard of hearing."

Stratford said that while it makes meetings accessible, it is expensive, "even for the city." And Rose said the cost for CART is most likely the factor that stops many businesses from using it.

"It is an expense," Rose said. "So, I'm glad the city is making room in their budget for it."

The cost for the captioning service can range from $60 to $200 an hour. It can go higher in some cases.

Stratford said there were two options the City Council was considering - either the captioning service or bringing an American Sign Language interpreter in person. Moving forward, each video feed will have CART captions.

"Hopefully, this triggers other cities to include these captions for everyone to have equal access," Rose said. "I have to give kudos to Councilman Paul Cunningham and his staff for their hard work."

Stratford said it wouldn't have been possible without Cunningham's advocacy.

"He felt really strongly that the situation was unfair and he was very determined to find a solution," Stratford said.

Bianca Morales is TucsonSentinel.com’s Cultural Expression and Community Values reporter, and a Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

Related stories

Filed under

breaking, news, politics & government, health, sci/tech, local, arizona,

Read more about

, city council, deaf, natalie luna rose, paul cunningham

More by Bianca Morales

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Bianca Morales

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder