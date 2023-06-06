Tucson puts CART captions forward in City Council meetings

Hearing-impaired residents will now have better access to the Tucson City Council, as a new on-screen captioning system will provide more accurate real-time transcriptions of what elected leaders and others say during meetings.

The Communication Access Real-Time was first used here during Council meeting on Tuesday, May 23. And for the first time, there were accurate captions on the screen.

Kat Stratford, a staff member in Councilman Paul Cunningham's Ward 2 office, said the captions made a great difference in her experience during that meeting.

Stratford is hearing-impaired and relies on her hearing aids and captions during the streamed meetings.

"With services like Microsoft Teams, the captions are imperfect," Stratford said. "I am profoundly hard of hearing and the captions, they used to be terrible."

For example, Stratford said the auto-captioning couldn't discern between "I" and "aye" — both common words during government meetings. CART is more accurate than the automatic closed captioning included in programs such as Teams because they are typed by a professional in real time as the speaking is being done.

The service grew in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic when gatherings went to virtual formats, said Natalie Rose of the Arizona Center for Diversity Law.

"Here at the Arizona Center for Diversity Law, we use CART during our trainings," Rose said. "It's like turning on closed captioning on the TV at home. Everyone has the right to attend public meetings and it is up to businesses and organizations to make them accessible for people who are deaf or hard of hearing."

Stratford said that while it makes meetings accessible, it is expensive, "even for the city." And Rose said the cost for CART is most likely the factor that stops many businesses from using it.

"It is an expense," Rose said. "So, I'm glad the city is making room in their budget for it."

The cost for the captioning service can range from $60 to $200 an hour. It can go higher in some cases.

Stratford said there were two options the City Council was considering - either the captioning service or bringing an American Sign Language interpreter in person. Moving forward, each video feed will have CART captions.

"Hopefully, this triggers other cities to include these captions for everyone to have equal access," Rose said. "I have to give kudos to Councilman Paul Cunningham and his staff for their hard work."

Stratford said it wouldn't have been possible without Cunningham's advocacy.

"He felt really strongly that the situation was unfair and he was very determined to find a solution," Stratford said.