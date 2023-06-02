Pima animal shelter limits intakes to stem distemper outbreak

Pima Animal Care Center is limiting intakes to only emergencies for one week, from June 3-10, to manage a surge and prevent the spread of infectious diseases among dogs which endanger the entire shelter population.

During this time, PACC will consolidate its dog population and provide free canine booster vaccines to those who adopt or foster and already have dogs in the home. PACC is looking to place 150 healthy dogs in foster, adoptive homes, or rescue in the next three days to create space to keep incoming dogs separated while their vaccines take effect.

Adoptions and foster services will remain available for dogs currently on PACC’s campus during the closure. PACC will offer anyone who takes home a dog during this week free microchips and canine vaccines (DHPP and rabies) for their dogs at home.

During the emergency intake period, the shelter will accept animals for these situations:

Pets in medical distress.

Pets who pose a public safety risk.

Any situation involving an injury to a human or animal.

Anyone who finds a stray that is injured, ill, or poses a public safety risk should contact the Animal Protection Services dispatch line at (520) 724-5900 and press 4.

The closure comes at the advice of PACC’s director of Veterinary Services, Dr. Jennifer Wilcox, to allow a “clean break” between dogs exposed to disease and incoming dogs.

“Diseased dogs coming into PACC are overwhelmingly unvaccinated,” said Wilcox. “This puts all the dogs in our care, particularly those who are stressed, at serious risk of illness." The break is "the only way we can sufficiently contain disease and prevent euthanizing otherwise adoptable pets.”

On May 24, PACC announced it was seeing increased distemper coming into the shelter, and since then, PACC’s medical team has treated several resident dogs with pneumovirus, an infection that allows severe diseases such as Strep zoo and distemper to manifest.

PACC was limited to emergency intakes in January, and announced a temporary closure shortly after as officials worked to stem the contagious respiratory disease strep zoo.

Monica Dangler, PACC’s director of Animal Services, said that the best thing people can do to protect both their own pets and pets across Pima County is to ensure that they are kept up-to-date on vaccines.

“We know that Pima County residents care deeply about dogs both at PACC and in the community,” said Dangler. “We are hoping that the community comes forward to foster, adopt, keep pets in their homes and communities, and vaccinate to help us keep dogs across the county safe.”

Anyone who finds a healthy, stray animal is encourage to attempt to find the owner following the steps on PACC’s website. Bringing a pet to PACC will place that pet at risk of illness and euthanasia. Additionally, PACC’s Pet Support Center will be available via phone at (520) 724-7222 to assist those needing to find the homes of lost pets or needing resources for their own pets.

For those who want to help but cannot adopt or foster, donations to PACC's official nonprofit partner, Friends of Pima Animal Care Center, are welcome.

PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Rd., is open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from noon to 7 p.m., Wednesday from 1:30 to 7 p.m., and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All adoptions are free, and shelter pets come microchipped, spayed or neutered, and with age-appropriate vaccinations. Adult dogs require a $20 licensing fee.

To learn more about available PACC pets and services, go to www.pima.gov/animalcare.