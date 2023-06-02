Arizona AG Mayes sues 3M & Raytheon over production of 'forever chemical' PFAS

While Arizona wrestles with the future of its water, state Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a lawsuit against dozens of companies — including manufacturing giant 3M and the defense contractor Raytheon — for producing products containing PFAS or forever chemicals, causing "widespread" groundwater pollution.

In the 48-page lawsuit filed in Maricopa County, Mayes wrote the companies "designed, manufactured, marketed" and sold thousands of products containing PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. This includes fire-fighting foam used for decades at airports and military installations. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality found PFAS in groundwater and public drinking water across the state, the lawsuit said, including signs the chemical has polluted groundwater near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

"When used as directed by the manufacturers, the products release PFAS into the environment, cause soil and water contamination, and bioaccumulate in humans and animals," Mayes wrote.

The suit seeks damages from more than two dozen companies and nearly 50 unnamed individual defendants arguing their products were defective, they were negligent when they failed to warn consumers about potential dangers, and they engaged in fraud by hiding dangers they knew about, but did not reveal.

The state seeks damages to cover the costs of remediation and damages to the state's water supply, as well as replacing fire-fighting foam. As Mayes noted, ADEQ has already moved to replace 6,200 gallons of foam with PFAS to 4,010 gallons of PFAS-free foam.

These compounds "present a significant threat to the state's natural resources and residents," Mayes wrote, adding the companies sold these products "with the knowledge that these compounds were toxic and that they would be released into the environment even when used as directed and intended."

"These companies have known for decades that so-called 'forever chemicals' would contaminate water supplies for generations to come but chose to sell their products anyway," said Mayes in a published statement. "The failure by these polluters to inform the state about the risks associated with these chemicals has harmed our environment and the health of Arizonans – and they must be held accountable."

The AG's office said it had enlisted three law firms to aid in the suit: Baron & Budd, P.C., is "dedicated to complex environmental cases on behalf of public entities;" Cossich, Sumich, Parsiola & Taylor, LLC, a firm that "regularly handles large-scale cases involving environmental harm caused by harmful products;" and The Law Office of Joseph Tann, PLLC, an Arizona firm specializing in "complex, large-scale litigation."

"The gravity of the environmental harm resulting from" the products was, is, and will be enormous because PFAS contamination is widespread, persistent and toxic," Mayes wrote.

PFAS compounds are often called "forever chemicals" because they do not break down in the environment and will remain for decades without expensive and complex clean-up efforts. Around since the 1940s, PFAS have been included in paint, cleaning products, food packaging, nonstick pans, stain-resistant fabric, waterproof clothing, and firefighting foam. Nearly ubiquitous, the chemicals have been linked to increased cholesterol, increased risk of pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, ​​decreased vaccine response in children, and increased risk of kidney or testicular cancer.

PFAS chemicals will migrate into the soil, water and air, spreading into the food chain and affect animals. Earlier this year, the nonprofit Environmental Working Group reviewed hundreds of recent peer-reviewed scientific studies and found more than 120 different PFAS compounds in wildlife, affecting at least 330 species across nearly every continent.

In March, the EPA proposed new federal drinking water standards, limiting PFOA and PFOS—two PFAS compounds liked to human health risks including cancer, liver damage, and decreased fertility—to around 4.0 parts per trillion.

In a letter Tuesday, Mayes pushed the EPA to finalize this new standard, joining AGs from 15 states and the District of Columbia. "PFAS clearly meet the threshold for the EPA to set enforceable drinking water standards, and I urge the agency to finalize its proposed standards for these so-called forever chemicals quickly," Mayes wrote. "The EPA should also make resources available to public water systems so that the financial burden of removing these chemicals does not fall unfairly on consumers."

Mayes' suit means Arizona will join other states and hundreds of cities across the United States that have filed similar lawsuits, seeking damages to pay for the costs of removing PFAS from their drinking water and otherwise remediate PFAS contamination throughout Arizona.

"This is an important step to improve and protect Arizona's water quality for decades to come. We applaud Attorney General Kris Mayes and Governor Katie Hobbs for prioritizing access to safe and clean water, which supports ADEQ's ongoing work to assist public water systems in identifying issues and developing solutions," said Karen Peters, the Director of Arizona's Department of Environmental Quality.

In her suit, Mayes said 3M began publishing peer-reviewed research in 1980 showing PFAS and similar compounds stay in human tissue for years and there was a correlation between PFAS exposure and human health effects. Similarly, DuPont began researching the toxicity of these chemicals in the 1960s , and "knew it was containminating drinking water drawn from the Ohio River. "Yet, DuPont did not disclose to the public or to government regulators what they knew about the substance's potential effects on humans, animals, or the environment," Mayes wrote.

In 2005, the Environmental Protection Agency found DuPont "concealed " the health and environmental effects of such chemicals and fined the company $16.5 million for violating federal law.

"Nevertheless, through the relevant years, defendants continued to design, manufacture, market, and sell" these products "throughout the United States, including in Arizona," Mayes wrote.