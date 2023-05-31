Border Patrol chief announces retirement by June

The head of the U.S. Border Patrol announced his retirement Tuesday, following a tenure marked by the pandemic-era restriction known as Title 42 and thousands of migrant encounters by agents across the U.S.-Mexico border.

In a note to staff, Raul L. Ortiz announced he would leave the agency by June 30.

"I leave at ease, knowing we have a tremendous uniformed and professional workforce, strong relationships with our union partners, and outstanding leaders who will continue to tirelessly advocate for you each day," Ortiz said in a note, the Associated Press reported.

It remains unclear who will replace Ortiz and lead the 21,000-strong force of Border Patrol agents and civilian employees.

Last year, Chris Magnus resigned as the commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection—Border Patrol's parent agency—bowing to internal pressure after he pushed for major reforms at the federal agency. The former chief of the Tucson Police Department, Magnus was finally confirmed to the top after months of delay in December 2021, and by November 2022 he was gone.

Ortiz became the 25th chief of the Border Patrol in Aug. 2021 after the Biden administration pushed out Rodney Scott, telling the long-term proponent of the border wall and one of a few remaining Trump-era appointees to leave the agency. Unlike other leadership positions within the Department of Homeland Security, which endured a constant churn of new appointments, Scott was just one of two people to be in charge of Border Patrol during the Trump administration. Scott assumed command of the Border Patrol in February 2020 after Trump's first BP chief, Carla Provost, left the agency a month earlier.

Ortiz was praised for his leadership, earning praise from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas and Acting Commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection Troy A. Miller.

"Chief Ortiz has been a great leader of the men and women of the United States Border Patrol for the past two years, and at every level of the organization throughout his three decades of service," said Mayorkas. "He embodies the core values of vigilance, service to country, and integrity, as well as the Border Patrol’s motto: honor first. His steady leadership and operational expertise have greatly benefited the agency, the department, and the nation — and will continue to influence the Border Patrol well into the future. "

“I knew when I became secretary that chief of the Border Patrol would be one of the most critical positions to fill," Mayorkas added. "At the time, Chief Ortiz was planning to retire; convincing him to remain in service and selecting him to lead the Border Patrol was among the most important decisions I have made. Chief Ortiz agreed to postpone his retirement several times since and the Border Patrol, the department, and our country have been all the better for it."

Mayorkas said Ortiz "tackled some of the biggest challenges the Border Patrol has had to face," including the COVID-19 pandemic and the end of Title 42.

A shorthand for expansive powers under U.S. law, Title 42 was first imposed by the Trump administration during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. For the last three years, Title 42 was used to quickly expel thousands of people from the U.S., including asylum seekers who have traveled through countries with high number of COVID-19 cases. The policy was implemented to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 into historically cramped, and often unsanitary border facilities, allowing agents to process people in the field, and then expel them back to "their country of last transit," which was almost invariably Mexico.

During the policy's first year, Customs and Border Protection officials expelled people from the U.S. over 197,000 times. The following year, CBP officials used Title 42 to expel people from the U.S. over one million times. However, with the policy in place, the number of encounters between border officials and migrants rapidly rose as people made multiple attempts to enter the U.S. Meanwhile, thousands of other migrants waited in northern Mexico for months for a chance to seek asylum until earlier this year.

The Biden administration sought to wind down Title 42, and after a series of false starts the policy came to a close earlier this month.

As Title 42 wound down, the agency faced a significant influx of people attempting to enter the U.S. before the end.

On April 16, agents encountered 5,147 people and had 14,070 people in custody across the U.S.-Mexico border. By May 9, this spiked to 10,640 encounters and the agency had 26,924 people in custody. However, as Title 42 ended, encounters dropped nearly 61 percent to 4,193 and the agency had 22,259 people in custody, according to agency data shared as part of a lawsuit over the Biden administration's use of parole to release migrants from BP stations.

While Title 42 came to a close, Ortiz was also responsible for enforcing a change in asylum policies as the Biden administration sought to control a widening population of migrants seeking safety in the U.S. In January, the agency shifted how it dealt with migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela—a policy that ultimately drove down the number of migrants who entered the country in the deserts between U.S. ports by 42 percent from December 2022 to January 2023.

"He championed our effort to increase the number of case processors in order to get our agents and officers back into the field," Mayorkas said, adding Ortiz's commitment to "the well-being of the workforce and to championing their priorities are among the clearest examples of his unsurpassed devotion to duty; he is the model of a law enforcement leader."

Ortiz also lead the agency as it sought to add Border Patrol processing coordinators to the rolls, shifting the responsibility of processing migrants from Border Patrol agents to civilians trained for the job. In March, Ortiz told Congress during a hearing in McAllen, Texas, the agency had 961 coordinators to manage the job.

As the agency attempted to manage to influx of migrants, Ortiz was also hit with major criticisms, from agents who complained about "doing nothing" while they released migrants to the interior as required by U.S. law, and from activists and migrants, who decried how agents dealt with Haitian migrants.

Meanwhile, Ortiz also faced criticism over the death of an 8-year-old Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez. The girl and her family sought refuge from Panama, and were in their ninth day of custody when the girl died about the flu. Under U.S. law and CBP policy, children and families should be released within 72 hours.

In court filings, the agency said the average holding time was 77 hours, leaving major questions about why the agency held the medically-fragile girl and her family for so long.

Miller called Ortiz a "true leader."

"I have benefited greatly from his partnership, expertise, wise counsel, and friendship over the years," Miller said. "Every single day, he champions the men and women of the Border Patrol and has worked tirelessly to ensure that they have the tools, resources, and support they need to do their jobs. He has numerous accolades and awards from his tenure in the Border Patrol, but the highest compliment we can bestow on him is that he is a great agent."

"I want to congratulate Chief Ortiz on his retirement after more than three decades of service to our country," Miller said. "I look forward to seeing him out on the water, fishing from his boat, as he enters this next and well-deserved chapter."

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Ortiz spent the last 30 years climbing up through the Border Patrol's ranks, first as an agent in the San Diego Sector and later as assistant chief patrol agent in Texas' Del Rio Sector. Ortiz later worked as an envoy to Afghanistan and Pakistan for the Department of Homeland Security, and as a DHS Attaché in Kabul, Afghanistan. In 2012, he was promoted to deputy chief of Law Enforcement Operational Programs where he built up the agency's strategic planning.