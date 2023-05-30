Judge allows continued environmental lawsuit over Interstate 11 routes near Tucson

A lawsuit by environmental groups over the proposed Interstate 11 highway in Southern Arizona will continue after a U.S. District Court judge rejected arguments last week as federal officials attempted to dismiss part of the challenge.

Last April, four environmental groups based in Tucson— the Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection, Center for Biological Diversity, Friends of Ironwood Forest, and Tucson Audubon Society—filed a lawsuit, arguing the Federal Highway Administration failed to follow the law — including the National Environmental Policy Act — when it selected a 280-mile corridor for proposed I-11 routes.

The groups claim the planned highway would cut through "pristine desert" west of Tucson, in Avra Valley. Federal officials said that there's no money allocated to construct the interstate, and won't be for years in the future, and that the plans are still preliminary.

While issuing a decision that laid the groundwork for the future highway, the federal agency postponed an environmental review of two possible routes carving through Pima County, including the "West Option" and the "East Option." Environmental groups argued the "West Option," would cause "the most pronounced effects on wildlife and public lands." And, by continuing to develop the new north-south highway, the agency was going to "put the cart before the horse," they said.

The new interstate would begin in Nogales, Ariz. and travel through Santa Cruz, Pima, Pinal, Maricopa, and Yavapai counties before ending at Wickenberg about 50 miles northwest of central Phoenix. The "preferred" corridor for I-11 would bypass Tucson, running west from Sahuarita and carving its way through mostly untouched desert near Saguaro National Park, Ironwood Forest National Monument, the Sonoran Desert National Monument and other protected wilderness areas, as well as a section of Tohono O'odham Nation land.

"North of Tucson, the highway would run alongside Sonoran Desert National Monument, threatening its wilderness and recreation, severing wildlife corridors, and threatening habitat for the Tucson shovel-nosed snake," wrote the Center for Biological Diversity. Yet, FHWA "approved the highway despite postponing an environmental review or deciding between two route options in Pima County."

This "'approve now, study later approach' violated federal law," the center argued.

The groups argued FHWA "put the cart before the horse" when it decided to defer a final decision on how the new highway would run through Pima County, deciding to "proceed with the entire I-11 project before fully understanding the environmental consequences of one of the most controversial aspects of the project—its routing through Pima County between, roughly, Sahuarita and Marana, Arizona."

This decision is violation of NEPA’s directive that "federal agencies analyze and disclose the environmental effects of their actions to the public and decision-makers in an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) before committing to those actions."

For the last 25 years, the Arizona Department of Transportation has sought to build a new "high-capacity, high-priority north-south" highway connecting U.S. markets to Canada and Mexico through the western U.S. Another section may be built in Nevada, and may ultimately connect Nogales to Las Vegas through Interstate 40 and the Mike O'Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge which crosses the Colorado River.

The proposed interstate highway is "envisioned as a multi-use corridor that would improve Arizona’s access to regional and international markets while opening up new opportunities for enhanced travel, mobility, trade, commerce, job growth and economic competitiveness," ADOT said.

In 2016, the agency began its "Tier 1" environmental study, and a final Tier 1 study was completed in July 2021. Over the last five years, the agency held 18 public meetings and hearings "to inform community members about the study, engage with them and listen to their feedback, and document their questions and comments for the public record."

Federal attorneys responded, arguing that the federal government was following the law, and additional environmental reviews would come when the Intestate 11 project was funded. And, they asked U.S. District Judge John C. Hinderaker to dismiss the challenge.

However, last week, Hinderaker rejected this argument, allowing the lawsuit against the project to move forward.

The four environmental groups celebrated Hinderaker's decision, calling it "good news" for public lands.

"This is good news for Arizona’s public lands and wildlife, as well as the state’s climate and water future," said Wendy Park, a senior attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity. "Our precious desert wild-lands should be off limits to this scale of destruction to give animals like the desert tortoise a fighting chance of surviving climate change."

The environmental group argued the I-11 plan would "destroy pristine Sonoran Desert, damage protected public lands, harm threatened desert tortoises and other wildlife, and worsen air pollution and the Colorado River water crisis." They added the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service, Bureau of Reclamation, and the Arizona Game and Fish Department have "repeatedly raised concerns that the interstate routes would permanently and severely harm wildlife populations and public lands."

"We applaud Judge Hinderaker’s decision, which recognized the need for public review of the I-11 plans before irreversible choices have been made," said David Robinson, director of conservation advocacy for Tucson Audubon Society. "The public has the right to challenge the government’s proposal to site this massively impactful project through some of the most valuable and threatened wilderness in Arizona. This decision preserves that right."

"The federal highway agency decided long ago where it wanted to put the highway, impacts and other federal policies be damned," said Carolyn Campbell of the Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection. "The judge rightly saw this for what it was, and our entire lawsuit will go forward."

The groups noted the FHWA published a Record of Decision in Nov. 2021 that selected a 2,000-foot wide corridor for development of the I-11, but held back on a decision whether to select the “West Option,” which environmental groups said would "impact ecologically important desert lands in the Avra and Altar valleys," or the "East Option," which would use or expand existing freeways, including Interstate-19 and Interstate-10 in and around Tucson.

"Regardless of whether the West or East Option is selected, a large swath of the project will cross the fragile Sonoran Desert and threaten important public lands, watersheds, air quality and climate, sensitive wildlife and their habitat, scenic and quiet landscapes, dark skies, and recreation," the groups said.

By August, attorneys for FHWA responded, arguing the environmental groups' lawsuit should be dismissed because in part, the project remains unfunded and the current environmental analysis "represents one initial step among many more steps in the agencies’ review of the proposed facility’s potential impacts."

"Plaintiffs now challenge, among other things, a largely unfunded freeway construction project," Todd Kim, an assistant U.S. attorney. Kim added that a preliminary analysis under a section of law known as Section 4(f) cannot begin during the design phase, and the Arizona Department of Transportation cannot resume their analysis of the environmental impact of the new plans under NEPA or Section 4(f) until the agency has "secured funding for that purpose, which has not occurred for the West or East Option segments in Pima County. Yet Plaintiffs’ Fish and Wildlife Coordination Act claim assumes that the agencies’ have already selected the West Option."

Even assuming ADOT completes its review of the project and secures funding for construction, the State Transportation Board would still need to decide if the new I-11 corridor is prioritized in a five-year construction plan, and ADOT "may not unilaterally prioritize it over other competing projects," Kim wrote.

As Karla Petty, the Arizona division manager for FHWA, wrote: "For final design and construction of any segments of the freeway to proceed using federal highway funds, ADOT will not only need to complete the programming process," she wrote. "But will also have to perform more detailed, site-specific Tier 2 studies of the environmental impacts that any given alignment might cause before that funding can be provided."

During that process, she wrote ADOT can "also identify, study, and select alignments outside of the Selected Corridor Alternative if necessary to avoid or mitigate impacts or better meet the facility’s purpose and need."

Hinderaker called this decision "at odds with the regulatory requirements." He also wrote during the comment period for the plan, "several agencies raised objections" and challenged FHWA's Section 4(f) determinations "to no avail. This litigation followed."

"It would be impractical for the court to review," FHWA's decisions "after considerably more time, effort, and resources are expended" during second tier of planning, Hinderaker wrote.

"FHWA failed to identify any additional information bearing on its Section 4(f) Tier 1 determinations that might arise during Tier 2," he wrote "If the Court does not hear Plaintiffs' Section 4(f) challenge now, the opportunity to complete a meaningful and timely Section 4(f) process will fade like a missed exit in the rearview mirror."

I-11 would cause 'unsustainable increase in water demand'

The Center for Biological Diversity has been highly critical of the proposed interstate, warning I-11 would accelerate the state's water crisis by spurring "dramatic population growth and an unsustainable increase in water demand" in the region. In their report, titled "Deadpool Highway" the environmental group used the population and water-use estimates used by officials to justify the 280-mile north-south highway to estimate potential effects.

The center argued population growth could "soar more than 10 times from roughly 220,500 people to more than 2.8 million, increasing Arizona’s population by a third" and that would drive water use 10-fold consuming so much water in 7 years, it would be equivalent to nearly Arizona's entire allotment from the Colorado River.

In the report, the center wrote that Phoenix's West Valley, "lacks enough water to support the development Interstate 11 is proposing to serve." A recent Arizona Department of Water Resources report found the West Valley, including the city of Buckeye, is "projected to be 4.4 million acre-feet short of what it needs for anticipated growth based on future pumping and recharge estimates."

"Because state law requires a 100-year assured water supply in this region, the agency can’t approve new development here," the group wrote. Further, groundwater is "also over-allocated in the state, with cities, farms, developers and other entities claiming the right to use more water than exists," the center wrote. "As a result, wells and water supplies for agriculture and desert cities are drying up as groundwater pumping outpaces recharge."

"Despite years of study, officials have failed to analyze whether there’s enough water to justify this multi-billion dollar highway," said Russ McSpadden, southwest conservation advocate for the center. "This threatens to be a massive waste of public money and it’s reckless for them to push forward. Instead, Arizona should encourage smart growth, divest from polluting highways and promote green transportation."