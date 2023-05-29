Bosnian Serb prison guard hid wartime past, found guilty of immigration charges by Tucson jury

A former Bosnian Serb soldier, linked a brutal prison camp during the war following the breakup of Yugoslavia, was found guilty by a Tucson jury last week on three counts of immigration fraud in an effort to hide his wartime past, including lying on an application for permanent residency and again when he attempted to gain U.S. citizenship.

Sinisa Djurdjic, 50, is a former member of the Bosnian Serb Army, according to court documents, and was linked to the "Kon-Tiki" prison— a theme hotel transformed into a detention camp during the 1992 war in Bosnia-Herzegovina. The prison where he served as a guard became a notorious "rape camp" where hundreds of women and men were sexually assaulted, tortured and murdered. The site was later the subject of war-crimes investigations.

From May to December 1992, Djurdjic was a uniformed guard for the Serbian forces, and he was accused of torturing and persecuting Muslim prisoners, including civilians who lived in the neighboring village.

Djurdjic came to the United States in 2000 as a refugee, and later applied for, and received a permanent residency card. However, in his immigration applications, he lied about his military and police service, according to a grand jury indictment. According to court documents, Djurdjic beat some prisoners to "unconsciousness or near unconsciousness" and he was responsible "for escorting, interrogating and/or beating newly arrived prisoners."

Djurdjic was convicted of manslaughter in May 2003 after he killed a man while driving drunk, and he served five years in prison, according to court records. After his release, Djurdjic lived in Tucson and worked for two Dodge dealerships, including Tucson Dodge and Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Fiat.

In June 2015, Djurdjic applied for U.S. citizenship, and he denied his connection to the Bosnian Serb Army. As part of the application, an immigrant is asked if they have badly hurt or tried to hurt a person on purpose, if they have participated in a war, or served as a volunteer or soldier for a prison or jail, including a prison camp or detention facility. As part of the indictment, Djurdjic was accused of lying on two federal forms, including the form I-485 for permanent residency and his N-400 for citizenship.

Djurdjic "applied for, received, and possessed and used his permanent resident card knowingly he had fraudulently procured his permanent resident card by omitting his service in the uniformed Bosnian Serb government," a grand jury found in October 2017. He also was "not entitled to naturalization and citizenship," and engaged in "willful misrepresentation."

In 1991, the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia began to break apart. Within a year, as armed clashes erupted in the northern and western parts of the country, Bosnian and Herzegovina held a referendum to become an independent country. Within weeks, the two sides split along ethnic and religious fault lines broke out into open fighting as Bosnian Serb military forces—who wanted to stay with Serbia and Montenegro—fought the Bosnian government. For months, the two sides fought intensely from village to village, including in the area around Vogosca.

The brutality of the war was later investigated by the United Nations’ International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, or UN-ICTY. In 2008, authorities arrested Radovan Karadžić, the former leader of the Bosnian Serbs, charging him with genocide, including the deaths of thousands of Bosniaks, or Bosnian Muslims. This included the merciless siege of Sarajevo and the Srebrenica massacre, when Bosnian Serb troops killed as many as 8,000 men and boys in what had been declared a "safe area" by the UN in 1995.

About six miles from Sarajevo, the Kon-Tiki hotel near Vogosca was transformed into a prison for Croatian and Bosnian civilians during the war, and became a "rape camp." The hotel, and a notorious building known as the "bunker" were recently made into a memorial after local authorities bought the hotel from survivors with plans to open a museum to memorialize the "suffering of the citizens of Bosnia-Herzegovina," Radio Free Europe reported.

After his citizenship application, investigators with Homeland Security Investigations, a part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, began reviewing Djurdjic's administrative file or A-File. They found his birthday and the name of his father “Radivoje” matched to the personnel file of a former Bosnia and Herzegovinan soldier and paramilitary police officer.

HSI has conducted these investigations for decades, arresting more than 480 people over the last 20 years for human rights-related violations, the agency said. HSI special agents have also blocked 350 people from coming to the U.S. after they were accused of violating human rights, and is seeking nearly 80,000 other people linked to human rights abuses.

In 2008, HSI formed the Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Center to identify, prosecute, and deport people linked to human rights violations or war crimes in the U.S. In 2018, the Justice Department removed a former Nazi labor camp guard from the U.S. after an HSI investigation—one of at least 68 people deported for their role in World War II Germany.

"When a person attempts to become a U.S. citizen under false pretenses, it jeopardizes our naturalization process —and it is especially damaging to those who faithfully follow the judicial system," said Scott Brown, special agent in charge for HSI Arizona. "Simply put, those who knowingly and willfully misrepresent themselves, especially those who are considered national security threats, war criminals and human rights violators, to try and obtain U.S. citizenship status, will be held accountable for their deceitful actions. This defendant was found guilty due to the unwavering commitment by those who investigated and are prosecuting this case."

During Djurdjic's trial, administered by U.S. District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps, prosecutors presented hundreds of pages of evidence, and had nearly a dozen witnesses testify against Djurdjic: including five people from Bosnia; two historians, including Dorothea Hanson, a former criminal analyst and research officer with the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia; two officials from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; as well as two HSI special agents.

Eyewitnesses said Djurdjic beat, incited, or assisted others to beat or otherwise torture Muslims in the prison, according to court documents. In one incident, Djurdjic showed a prisoner several knives and told him to pick which he "wanted to be butchered with." When the prisoner picked a knife, Djurdjic said he was picking another "to cause more pain and damage," according to court records.

Djurdjic testified in his own defense over two days, however, during cross-examination, he admitted he was in the Bosnian Serb Army during the conflict, telling jurors he went to the police academy and was part of a police unit later linked to the genocide in Srebrenica. He also told jurors he lied about his military service because he knew it would block him from coming to the U.S.. However, he included his military and police service on his resume when applied for a job selling used cars in 2007.

After an eight-day trial, the jury deliberated for just two hours on May 18 before they found Djurdjic guilty of lying about his military and police service in Bosnia and his role as a prison guard.

Djurdjic could face five years in prison, and will be sentenced by Judge Zipps on Aug. 8. After his prison term, federal officials will seek to deport Djurdjic.