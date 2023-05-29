Man dies after suicide attempt at Pima County Jail

A 38-year-old man died at a Tucson hospital Thursday, five days after he attempted suicide at the Pima County Jail, officials said.

Louis A. Williams was pronounced dead Thursday around 8:45 a.m., said Deputy Gordon Downing, a spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, a jail guard performing rounds discovered Williams attempting suicide, said Downing. Corrections officers "immediately entered the cell" and began life-saving measures and waited for medical staff and help from Tucson Fire Department. Williams was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the spokesman said.

Detectives from the Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation, however, this has "not revealed anything suspicious, nor evidence to indicate such," he said.

Williams was being held at the jail after his probation was revoked, according to court records, and he was charged with "unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle." In January 2022, he was found guilty of stealing a car, according to court records.

In December, a memo sent to the county Board of Supervisors showed that since 2017, 49 people died in custody at the Pima County Jail. Since that memo was published, four other inmates have died, including Williams.

Yunan Mohammad Atlib Tutu, 26, died on Jan. 10. An autopsy showed he was suffering from hyponatremia—a condition where his blood sodium levels were drastically low, and a toxicology screen showed the dosage of his prescribed anti-psychotic medication was "below the therapeutic range," according to the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner.

A few weeks later, 61-year-old Jose Octavio Flores died. Flores had been hospitalized in the medical unit after he was involved in a shooting at a sport's bar in Tucson on Dec. 18. Flores was ejected from the bar due to disruptive behavior, but he later returned with a rifle and was shot by another patron. Flores was treated at Banner University Medical Center until Jan. 16, when he was taken into custody at the jail, where he died five days later on Jan. 23.

Another man died in the early morning hours on May 21, however, PCSD has withheld his identity while detectives locate and notify his next of kin.

Sheriff Chris Nanos said last year his facility is in a "full-blown crisis" at a "life-threatening level" due to overcrowding and under-staffing.

The Pima County Medical Examiner found since 2022, there have been 133 cases of people who died in "custodial agency-related deaths" in four of Arizona's counties, including Pima, Cochise, Santa Cruz, and Graham County. This includes people who died while "interacting with" a police agency, people who were in custody, and those who died within 30 days of their release from police custody.

Over the last two years, 30 people died in connection with Pima County, including 16 people who died from drug overdoses. In three cases, people died from suicide, and another 18 cases involved an accident of some kind, according to the data.

The database shows that in 2023, 7 people died in "custodial agency-related deaths" at the Pima County Adult Detention Center.