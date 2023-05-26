TucsonSentinel.com
What's open, what's closed on Memorial Day
What's open, what's closed on Memorial Day

Most government offices will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.

Most city, county, state, and federal governmental offices will be closed Monday, including post offices and courts.

Most banks and credit unions will be closed.

City of Tucson garbage and recycling will not be picked up Monday, and will be delayed by one day all week. Waste Management commercial customers normally served on Monday will have trash pickup on Tuesday. The Los Reales landfill will remain open.

The Pima County Public Library will be closed on Monday.

School districts will be closed Monday along with the University of Arizona and Pima County college campuses.

The Motor Vehicle Division will be closed Monday, as will be emissions testing stations.

U.S. stock exchanges and bond markets will be closed.

On Monday the Sun Tran buses and streetcar will operate on a Sunday schedule, as will Sun Van shuttles.

