Compañía de Phoenix trabaja en crear un detector de marihuana en el aliento

City voters flipping 'no' switch on Prop. 412 deal with Tucson Electric Power Proposition 412, a 25-year deal between the city of Tucson and TEP, didn't spark voters to cast their ballots for "yes." It was being defeated by a 55-45% margin as the first election returns were released Tuesday night. Read more»

The ugly truth behind 'We Buy Ugly Houses' HomeVestors of America has developed a system for snapping up problem properties, but while part of the company mission is a promise not to take advantage of anyone who doesn’t understand the true value of their home, franchisees use deception to pursue rock-bottom prices. Read more»

Rep. Gallego introduces bill targeting funds linked to fentanyl smugglers U.S. Treasury officials could begin targeting foreign bank accounts used to support fentanyl smuggling if a bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego makes it way through Congress. Read more»

Claytoonz: Title 42 boo hoo Republicans have been warning that the end of Title 42 would bring calamity and overwhelm our nation with an invasion of our southern border. Guess what: Border crossings actually went down. Read more»

Kari Lake granted new trial, must prove Maricopa County ignored signature-verification rules Kari Lake will have a chance to argue in court that her 17,000-vote election loss in 2022 should be overturned — but she will have to prove that Maricopa County brazenly failed to verify tens of thousands of early voter signatures and that, in doing so, the county affected the outcome. Read more»

U.S. Census changes could add Middle Eastern, North African, Latino, other categories A proposal by the Census Bureau could overhaul the way it questions race and ethnicity, in an attempt to “ensure that all people are able to identify themselves within one or more of the minimum categories," and "categories reflect meaningful and easy to understand distinctions.” Read more»

Lesher seeks slight tax hike in a time of plenty in Pima County Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher seems to want to adjust the county's base budget upward a tad after the Great Recession forced supervisors to push it down. It's part of a plan to recruit talent and invest in roads, as the surplus reaches $159 million. Plus more in local government meetings this week. Read more»