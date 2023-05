Arizona: Incrementan muertes por conducir bajo efectos del alcohol

Previous Slide ◀︎ Next Slide ▶︎

The ugly truth behind 'We Buy Ugly Houses' HomeVestors of America has developed a system for snapping up problem properties, but while part of the company mission is a promise not to take advantage of anyone who doesn’t understand the true value of their home, franchisees use deception to pursue rock-bottom prices. Read more»

FC Tucson holds tryouts; looks for improved performance FC Tucson’s women’s side held open tryouts on Mother’s Day this year. The soccer team is hoping to have a better season than last year, when a series of draws and narrow losses toward the end left them out of the playoffs. Read more»

Claytoonz: Title 42 boo hoo Republicans have been warning that the end of Title 42 would bring calamity and overwhelm our nation with an invasion of our southern border. Guess what: Border crossings actually went down. Read more»

U.S. Census changes could add Middle Eastern, North African, Latino, other categories A proposal by the Census Bureau could overhaul the way it questions race and ethnicity, in an attempt to “ensure that all people are able to identify themselves within one or more of the minimum categories," and "categories reflect meaningful and easy to understand distinctions.” Read more»

Arizona Legislature passes budget, but Dems blast Hobbs over negotiations with GOP The Arizona Legislature passed an almost $18 billion budget Wednesday, one that Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs negotiated with Republican leaders in the House and Senate - but Democrats excoriated Hobbs for her failure to better negotiate. Read more»

Lesher seeks slight tax hike in a time of plenty in Pima County Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher seems to want to adjust the county's base budget upward a tad after the Great Recession forced supervisors to push it down. It's part of a plan to recruit talent and invest in roads, as the surplus reaches $159 million. Plus more in local government meetings this week. Read more»

Fast federal response to pandemic key to U.S. economic recovery, economists say The federal response to mass unemployment and business closures due to COVID-19 helped fast-track the recovery - but the lasting effects of the pandemic on the labor force and how well prepared policy makers are to handle a potential recession or another pandemic is unclear. Read more»

Tucson Sentinel reporting featured by Rural News Network Rural Americans are among the most impacted by the decline of traditional newspapers. A new national collaboration that includes the Tucson Sentinel has formed to better provide coverage that reflects the diversity of rural residents and the issues important to them. Read more»