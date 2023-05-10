As Title 42 ends, Biden anounces new 'transit ban' for many asylum seekers

As Title 42 ends, the Biden administration announced a rule Wednesday that drastically restricts asylum claims by migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, prompting sharp criticism from immigration advocates and civil rights groups.

Earlier this year, Homeland Security and the Justice Department introduced a draft rule to restrict asylum for migrants if they passed through other countries on their way to the U.S.-Mexico border and did not request asylum in those countries. Often called the "third country" rule or a "transit ban," the new limit would halt asylum for thousands people coming to the U.S.-Mexico border, prompting advocates like the Washington Office on Latin America to criticize the proposed rule through February and March.

Despite widespread criticism, the Biden administration put the rule into the Federal Register effective on May 11, allowing the transit ban to fall into place just as Title 42 finally sunsets.

A shorthand for expansive powers under U.S. law, Title 42 was first enacted by the Trump administration during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. For the last three years, Title 42 was used to quickly expel thousands of people from the U.S., including asylum seekers who have traveled through countries with high number of COVID-19 cases. The policy was implemented to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 into historically cramped, and often unsanitary border facilities, allowing agents to process people in the field, and then expel them back to "their country of last transit," which was almost invariably Mexico.

During the policy's first year, Customs and Border Protection officials expelled people from the U.S. over 197,000 times. The following year, CBP officials used Title 42 to expel people from the U.S. over one million times. However, with the policy in place, the number of encounters between border officials and migrants rapidly rose as people made multiple attempts to enter the U.S. Meanwhile, thousands of other migrants waited in northern Mexico for months for a chance to seek asylum until earlier this year.

The Biden administration sought to wind down Title 42, and after a series of false starts announced in January the policy would end just before midnight Thursday.

DHS officials warned border officials could face more than 10,000 daily crossings along the southwestern border daily after Title 42 expires, prompting some local officials to warn about a potential "humanitarian disaster" without federal help, including continued funding for shelter space, transportation, health care and food.

The new transit ban represents a major pivot for President Joe Biden, who sharply criticized the Trump administration for attempting a similar, though significantly stricter, move in 2019. That ban was "rightfully struck this rule down in 2020 because it gave the executive branch powers to truncate asylum and send migrants back to third countries that were clearly not foreseen" in federal law, WOLA said. "Though the Biden administration’s 'rebuttable presumption' is not as sweeping as the Trump-era rule, it still arrogates powers to the executive that the statute does not grant."

During one of the presidential debates, Biden said Trump was the "first president in the history of the United States that says anybody seeking asylum has to do it in another country."

The Trump administration attempted to block people under a similar transit ban, but that program was upended by a lawsuit launched by the American Civil Liberties Union, along with the Center for Constitutional Rights, and Southern Poverty Law Center.

Federal courts agreed with the ACLU the program was illegal, and after the case rose up through the federal court system, U.S. District John C. Tigar installed a nationwide injunction, effectively halting the measure after Trump lost the 2020 election to Biden.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has pushed back against accusations the new rule is a "transit ban" telling reporters his plan is "a rebuttable presumption of ineligibility. And there’s a marked difference between the two."

"We successfully sued over the transit ban under the Trump administration and will immediately sue if the Biden administration renews the ban. A transit ban is illegal regardless of which administration employs it," said Lee Gelernt, one of the ACLU attorney who led the charge against the Trump-era ban.

On Tuesday, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said state officials "stood up" new bus routes to transport migrants from Douglas, Naco and Nogales to a shelter in Tucson in an attempt to keep Border Patrol from releasing people to the street. Around 300 people from those places were driven to Tucson, and around 1,200 people were in shelters managed by Catholic Community Services, Pima County and the city of Tucson as part of Casa Alitas.

"The rule would partially shut down, to a historic and legally questionable extent, the right to seek asylum upon reaching U.S. soil, a legal right that was laid out in Section 208 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and in the 1951 Refugee Convention," said WOLA. The group argued the transit ban would deny asylum to thousands, and paired with an expedited removal process, would "fuel mass deportations of people who could otherwise qualify for asylum."

While CBP has created a new legal pathway using a phone application known as CBP One to allow asylum seekers to make appointments at a handful of ports across the U.S. border— including the border crossing in Nogales, Ariz.—WOLA said the program was "insufficient to protect at-risk populations."

CBP said by May 10, the application would increase the number of appointments to 1,000 per day. Since the program was launched, over 60,000 migrants have scheduled appointments through CBP One, officials said.

The application allows people to start their asylum application and create an appointment to travel to a port of entry and begin the first steps of the asylum process. This includes a "credible fear interview," where people have to show they may face violence or prosecution if returned home, or required to stay in Mexico. While many migrants have entered the U.S. through CBP One, others have been rejected from the program because they are "not amenable" to the asylum process.

Meanwhile, Mayorkas also launched a digital ad campaign to "counter lies peddled by smugglers about the end of the public health Order under Title 42. DHS officials said the campaign will use "simple, clear messages and visuals" to tell migrants that U.S. immigration laws "under Title 8 are tougher" and will run throughout South and Central America, including Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Ecuador, and Colombia.

As you can see by the images before us of removal flights and encounters with our Border Patrol agents, we are making it very clear that our border is not open, that crossing irregularly is against the law, and that those who are not eligible for relief will be quickly returned," Mayorkas said. "Do not listen to the lies of the smugglers. This is what will happen to you. You will be returned."

"When President Biden took office, he promised to restore a safe, orderly, and humane asylum process," said Jeffrey Robbins, executive director at the American Immigration Council. "But with today’s announcement, the process for accessing asylum at the southern border has been reduced to a lottery for a limited number of appointments at ports of entry. This unlawful action will create unnecessary barriers to protection and put the lives of asylum seekers at risk. "

"Today’s crackdown on asylum seekers, many of whom are fleeing from globally recognized oppressive regimes, is a reminder that immigration isn’t just about enforcement—it’s about American leadership and identity," Robbins said. "Policymakers must abandon a fantasy of short-term solutionism and acknowledge that only sustained investment into our humanitarian protection systems over a period of time can realistically address these 21st century challenges. But while that investment is being made, we must continue to respect the rights of people seeking safety under the promises we made as a nation."

"Freedom includes the right to seek safety, to start anew and build a better life," said Esther Sung, legal director with the Justice Action Center. "The Biden administration is turning its back on this right, eliminating the bedrock principle of U.S. immigration law that anyone who reaches U.S. soil has the right to seek asylum."

"Rather than making a sustained investment into building a better system, this administration is instead investing in deterrence-based policies that decrease access and increase precarity for people in need," Sung said in a statement. "We should be bringing asylum law into the 21st century, not regressing to what past administrations have defaulted to."

"President Biden just ushered in a new period of immense suffering for people already enduring violence and persecution," said Jonathan Blazer, director of border strategies with ACLU. "He has closed off the possibility of asylum in the United States to the majority of people seeking safety – in contradiction with our nation's laws and values. In doing so, he is finishing Trump’s job rather than fulfilling his own campaign promises. This is a somber day for our country and for refugees in desperate search of safety, but the fight is far from over."