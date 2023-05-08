Oro Valley officials estimate only 20% of AirBnB landlords have complied with registration law

Oro Valley is stepping up enforcement of a new ordinance that requires the owners of short-term rental properties to register with town, county and state officials. Only 113 of about 400-500 landlords have complied with the law as of Monday, officials said.

The ordinance, passed by the Town Council in January and taking effect in February, had a 90-day grace period before stricter enforcement began. That period ended Friday.

Fines for not complying yet can be minor. Owners who register their properties by June 6 will have a $100 civil sanction added to the regular $80 licensing fee. Those who fail to hit that deadline will be issued notices of violation and have to appear in Municipal Court, officials said.

While 113 have met the requirements of the ordinance, there are about 400-500 owners who haven't yet registered, said OV town spokeswoman Lindsay Kerr.

The rules cover the owners of properties rented out for short terms via AirBnB, VRBO and other services.

"Town staff will not be proactively inspecting properties and short term rental platforms for compliance. Rather, staff will respond to public complaints they receive," officials said.

Owners must have a sales tax license from the state of Arizona, and make sure their property is registered as a rental with the Pima County Assessor's Office. They must also inform neighbors of their intent to use the property as a short-term rental.