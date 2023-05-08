TucsonSentinel.com
Biden, Hobbs order flags to half-staff to honor Allen, Texas shooting victims
Biden, Hobbs order flags to half-staff to honor Allen, Texas shooting victims

    bill85704/Flickr The presidential order also states the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all U.S. buildings.

President Joe Biden and Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs have ordered that flags be flown at half-staff through sunset on Thursday to honor the victims of Saturday's mass shooting in in Allen, Texas.

Eight people were killed and least seven others injured when a gunman opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets in Texas, before the gunman was killed by a police officer who was already at the retail center on an unrelated call, police said.

The presidential order also states the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

Biden urged Congress to pass legislation banning assault weapons and enacting universal background checks.

"Once again I ask Congress to send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage. Ending immunity for gun manufacturers," he said in a statement released by the White House. "I will sign it immediately. We need nothing less to keep our streets safe."

