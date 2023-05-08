Andres Cano, Dem leader in Az House, stepping down to attend Harvard

As soon as a state budget is signed and the Legislature adjourns, state Rep. Andrés Cano will resign his seat to undertake graduate studies at Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government. The leader of the Democrats in the Arizona House of Representatives was first elected in 2018.

Cano, who represents Tucson and Legislative District 20, called the move a "one-in-a-lifetime opportunity." A former aide to the late Pima County Supervisor Richard Elías, the 30-year-old lawmaker has been working — as an intern and staffer then elected official — in politics since he was 14. He was tapped as the House minority leader in 2022 after he was elected to a third term.

"I am committed to seeing the state budget process move forward until the very end," he said, announcing his impending resignation this weekend.

"As a first-generation college graduate, never in my wildest dreams did I think an opportunity like this would come my way– but that time is here. Put simply: I want to do more for the people of Arizona and our nation—and I want to be prepared for my next chapter in public service," Cano said.

He will study public administration at Harvard starting in July, as part of a year-long program.

State lawmakers have yet to craft a budget deal, although Gov. Katie Hobbs and the Republican-controlled Legislature appear to be close to signing off on a spending package. In recent years, the Legislature has often run up close the the deadline of the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

Cano's seat will be filled by an appointed representative, who will serve out the rest of his two-year term, ending after the November 2024 election.

Under state law, the Pima County Board of Supervisors must chose a replacement who lives in the district and is a member of the same political party as the lawmaker who was elected. Party precinct leaders in the legislative district will forward the names of three Democrats as their nominees for the seat.

Among those who may seek the appointment are former state lawmaker Tom Prezelski (who said he's "considering" it) and former City Council challenger Miranda Schubert (who said she's "definitely interested!"). Ex-state Rep. Matt Kopec told the Sentinel he's not looking at the seat.

"Andrés has understood since he was a child that the power of government can be best used to provide opportunity and ensure fairness. Andrés always worked to lift people up, not push them down," said Pima County Board Chair Adelita Grijalva, who was appointed to fill the seat left vacant when Elías died in 2020. A protégé of the longtime Democratic powerhouse, Cano had widely been expected to be his eventual successor. Instead, he remained in the Legislature.

"His leadership on equity and diversity issues will never be forgotten in our county or in District 5," Grijalva said in a press release sent by county officials. "He's a force of nature and Harvard better get ready; a whirlwind of positive energy is about to blow into Cambridge. Felicidades!"

Cano began working for Elías at age 19, after internships and appointments for Gov. Janet Napolitano, U.S. Rep. Ed Pastor, and U.S. Senator Mark Udall of Colorado. He started working in government as the youngest policy advisor in county history, in 2012, working on constituent outreach.

"Andrés has always kept his eye on the ball," said Supervisor Sharon Bronson. "He was in the Legislature to represent the people of his district, Pima County and Southern Arizona and he avoided getting sidetracked by irrelevant issues while he was at the Legislature."

Cano will also leave his position as director of the LGBTQ+ Alliance Fund at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona.

LD 20 covers Tucson's West Side, running from the Flowing Wells area down to the edge of the Tohono O'odham Nation.