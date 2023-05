ADHS entrega vacunas y pruebas de COVID-19 a comunidades desatendidas

Previous Slide ◀︎ Next Slide ▶︎

Biden sending 1,500 troops to U.S.-Mexico border as Title 42 winds down The Biden administration will send an additional 1,500 National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to support border officials ahead of an expected influx of migrants seeking asylum following the end of Title 42 next week. This will "argument" the 2,500 military personnel already on border. Read more»

Damaged bridge near Willcox closes westbound I-10 Drivers heading west on Interstate 10 will need to take a significant detour after a bridge east of Willcox was damaged by a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer on Tuesday night. Read more»

Arizona AG Kris Mayes joins 22 other states to defend abortion pill As legal battles continue over the FDA approval of abortion drug mifepristone, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes joined 22 other states and the District of Columbia in filing an amicus brief that urged the court to preserve access to the medication. Read more»

Tucson City Council to discuss racist language in old neighborhood restrictions Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Vice Mayor Steve Kozachik want to start another process to force the redaction of racially offensive provisions in old covenants, codes and restrictions that govern homeowners associations. Plus more in local government meetings this week. Read more»

San Carlos Apache take copper mine fight to United Nations Arizona's San Carlos Apache Tribe has taken its fight to the United Nations to save Chi’chil Bildagoteel - also known as Oak Flat and the tribe’s most sacred site - from a massive copper mine. Read more»

UA police chief out, provost changing jobs in wake of deadly campus shooting University of Arizona Police Chief Paula Balafas is leaving immediately, and Provost Liesl Folks is changing jobs at the college, UA President Robert Robbins said Monday. The moves come about seven months after the fatal attack on Prof. Thomas Meixner by a former student took place despite repeated flags raised by faculty. Read more»

Tucson moves to return ancestral Tohono O’odham land at base of A Mountain The Tucson City Council unanimously approved a motion to transfer land ownership of ancestral homelands near the base of Sentinel Peak to the Tohono O’odham Nation for its continued preservation and reverence. Read more»

Nearly 25% of Arizona Daily Star newsroom laid off From the top editor on down, the Arizona Daily Star staff was cut by nearly one-quarter on Monday, as the newspaper's corporate chain owners told local journalists they were being laid off. Read more»