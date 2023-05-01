UA police chief out, provost changing jobs in wake of deadly campus shooting

University of Arizona Police Chief Paula Balafas is leaving her post immediately, and Provost Liesl Folks is changing jobs at the college, UA President Robert Robbins said Monday. The moves come about seven months after the fatal attack on Prof. Thomas Meixner by a former student took place despite repeated flags raised by faculty.

UA leadership have been blasted by the campus community, with the Faculty Senate declaring "no confidence" in Robbins and his administration — naming Balafas and Folks in particular.

Meixner's family has prepared a $9 million lawsuit against the university, over what attorneys called a "shameful, pass-the-buck response to repeated violent threats" which "directly led to Dr. Thomas Meixner's tragic murder."

Some professors felt like "sitting ducks" in the months leading up the the killing of Meixner, they told the Tucson Sentinel.

Balafas is leaving her job effective Monday, while Folks will remain in her post through the end of the semester. The provost — who has also been the senior vice president for Academic Affairs — will transition to a position as an Electrical and Computer Engineering faculty member, working to set up a Center for Semiconducting Manufacturing at the university.

A spokeswoman for the university declined to clarify if Balafas had been fired, or resigned of her own accord.

"We do not have any information beyond the communication that was shared today by the President's Office," said Pam Scott.

The email from Robbins to UA faculty and staff was sent on interim Chief Safety Officer Steve Patterson’s first day in that position. As part of his duties, Patterson, a former FBI agent, will be overseeing the university police department.

In early October, Prof. Thomas Meixner was shot and killed by a former student, officials said. Three hours later, the suspect — who had recently been evicted from his apartment — was arrested outside Gila Bend, about 120 miles away.

Meixner, 52, was head of the UA's Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences and noted for his work on the water quality of desert rivers.

In a press conference just hours after the shooting, Balafas refused to identify the victim, and told the community, "if you see something, say something." The Tucson Sentinel broke the news that night that Meixner was the professor who was killed.

For more than a year before the shooting, faculty, staff and students reported to UA administrators and campus police their concerns about Murad Dervish, who sent threatening emails and was expelled from the university over his behavior. Despite those many red flags, and an attempt by one professor to take out an order against harassment, little was done.

Dervish faces trial in Pima County Superior Court on a first-degree murder charge.

In a February UAPD newsletter, Balafas called a Faculty Senate review of the university's handling of the threats "critical of UAPD, OIE, DOS, HR and several other U of A Work divisions," and declared "we are stronger than our critics."

A contracted review of the incident ordered by Robbins disclosed that the accused gunman had been in the UAPD station just days prior to the shooting, attempting to see records associated with the license plate of his vehicle. The expelled student had already been the subject of numerous police reports, but his presence did not prompt any action that day.

The accused shooter repeatedly threatened and harassed other faculty members, with another professor reporting the "dangerous" pattern to university officials and police multiple times over many months.

"I knew he was going to try to kill me," Prof. Christopher Castro said.

Faculty "felt like sitting ducks" in the face of violent threats and a stream of racist, antisemitic and homophobic messages sent by the alleged shooter, a former UA student who was kicked out of school because of his "intimidating" behavior, Castro told the Tucson Sentinel just days after the shooting.

Castro said he laid out the pattern in detail to UA police — with him predicting to an officer that the ex-student would act on his violent threats — and obtained an injunction against harassment against him when the professor felt police weren't doing enough to protect him and his family. The university had prepared an "exclusion order," seeking to bar him from ever setting foot on campus.

Neither that order nor the harassment injunction were ever served.

Describing "red flag after red flag," Castro told the Sentinel that the University of Arizona Police Department never served that order on the alleged shooter, 46-year-old former graduate student Murad Can Dervish.

After Castro personally went to court to obtain an injunction against harassment against Dervish, that order was never served by the Pima County Constables Office, records show.

Yet the ex-student was continuing to live in a guest house just six blocks from the UA campus (and five blocks from the Constables Office) in the West University neighborhood, and was easily found by a private process server in a later eviction case.

"Right there, he was right there, the whole fucking time," Castro said, choking back tears and rage. "We were shouting in the dark. And no one heard."

The ex-student continued to harass the professor via email after a judge granted that injunction, he said — which would have made Dervish subject to arrest if he had been served.

Castro — also a professor in the department — said he believes he was also a target in the shooting, which he said was timed for when his next class would be starting in that same room, and he and Meixner would both be present during the changeover. The only reason he's alive is because he was out of town that day, he told the Sentinel.

At the end of March, the Faculty Senate voted 29-13 to approve a narrowly written motion against Robbins, as well as Balafas, Folks, Chief Financial Officer Lisa Rulney, General Counsel Laura Todd Johnson, and Dean of Students Kendal Washington White.

The motion accused UA leadership of "failing" to protect Meixner and others, and criticized a "combative" response to faculty concerns.

The vote came on the heels of a press conference that afternoon, when Robbins described a series of systemic failures, including "missed opportunities and mistakes" that ultimately led to the October fatal shooting by a former graduate student. On Monday morning, the UA released a report by consultants hired to review the Oct. 5, 2022 incident which revealed "systemic issues across our university that should have been identified and corrected."

Robbins told reporters that the consultant's report "reveals there were systemic issues across our university that should have been identified and corrected."

Meixner's loss "left a permanent hole in the lives of all who loved him" and Robbins said he was saddened for "all those who had to witness this tragic event."

"My second emotion is anger," Robbins said. "As this report reveals there were systemic issues across our university that should have been identified and corrected. I'm angry at myself that I did not do more to prevent this tragedy. And most of all, I'm angry at the man who took from us, our loved one, friend and colleague."

In March, Robbins told reporters that he had "confidence in the leadership with UAPD," but "those instances though where they missed the opportunity to apprehend the suspect is something that is a failure."

"Going forward we're going to work on what do we need to do to better follow policies and procedures around who we can arrest, when we can arrest them, how we can get charges actually filed? So I think that there's clearly a lot of room for opportunity for improvement," he said.

The PAX Group consultants made 33 recommendations, which include expanding safety training to individuals and units; installing fire and safety-compliant locks on classroom doors; expanding key-less access to buildings; running criminal background checks on graduate students; and automatically registering all students, faculty, and staff to receive university alerts.

While the UA has released the PAX Group report, other parts of the investigation have remained opaque. The UA, including the UA Police Department, has yet to release public records sought by news outlets, including Tucson Sentinel. UA representatives have not responded to numerous requests for records that should be promptly provided under Arizona law.

National search for new chief

Balafas was UAPD’s first female chief and replaced Brian Seastone, who retired in 2021 after serving for 41 years with the department.

UAPD will be headed on an interim basis by Chris Olson, commander of the Oro Valley Police Department's Field Service Division. A national search for a new university police chief will be undertaken.

The email from Robbins described Folks' changing posts as coming after she "elected to step away from her current responsibilities."

"We are fortunate that Provost Folks will remain a member of our Arizona community," he wrote.

Balafas "announced that she will step down from her role as assistant vice president and chief of police, effective today," Robbins wrote.

"We thank Chief Balafas for her dedicated service, focused on rebuilding partnerships and reimagining campus safety, and we wish her the very best," the university president wrote.

In addition to having UAPD report to the new Office of Public Safety, led by the chief public safety officer, UA is also shifting how it handles risk management, facilities management, and parking and transportation. Risk management will now be under OPS, while the other two departments will be organized in a joint "dual-reporting" relationship under business affairs and the new office.

Shooting 'shocking' but 'not unforseeable'

The PAX Group report relied on 79 interviews with 139 students, faculty and staff, as well as more than 1,200 documents, including emails, text messages, legal filings, emergency response plans, and other reports. The group also inspected UA facilities, including classrooms, to generate the report, Robbins said.

"While the tragedy that occurred on October 5, 2022 is shocking and disturbing, it was not unforeseeable," wrote PAX Group noted. "Preventing violence on campus requires deep commitment to a culture of safety, awareness, training, communications and coordination."

Despite enduring a mass shooting 20 years earlier when a nursing student killed three clinical professors before turning the gun on himself, the UA did not fully establish a team devoted to assessing threats or collecting and distributing information.

Robbins said President Peter Likins—who served as UA president from 1997 to 2006—initially set up a threat assessment team, however, the PAX Group found the UA was "not running an effective" team to assess threats in "a way that is viewed as best practices among organizations of its size and scope."

This "ineffective process," the PAX group wrote "led to series of decisions and actions that presented multiple opportunities for [Dervish] to continue to harass and threaten University of Arizona community members." Further, the absence of a threat assessment "placed an undue burden" on administrative offices, including the Dean of Students, the Office of General Counsel and the Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences Department to make "risk management and law enforcement decisions to prevent violent acts."

"This led to a decentralized and fractured approach to managing the risk, which limited coordination and communication," wrote PAX Group.

The PAX Group was paid $250,000 for the initial investigation.

As early as May 2018, university officials acknowledged the limits of the team and complained it lacked senior leadership and that role was left unfilled through 2022. This informal structure meant it could not push the Pima County Attorney's Office and the Constable's Office into aiding the University. As a consequence, Pima County Constable George Camacho failed to serve Dervish with a court order, and the Pima County Attorney's Office "denied two additional injunction orders, mostly due to, in their review, an insufficient cause."

Pax Group said there were "multiple missed opportunities by University of Arizona Police Department to engage, disrupt, or arrest" Dervish before the shooting, and "there was a lack of coordination among UAPD and regional law enforcement agencies to gather information" and create a "more complete picture of the seriousness of the treat."

A timeline created by the PAX Group showed the UAPD had "at least three key moments" when they could have stopped Dervish: when he was spotted on campus in violation of his February expulsion just hours before the shooting; when he began sending threatening emails and messages; and when he stopped in at the UAPD office to run the license plate for a gold 2000 Pontiac Montana minivan he purchased on Sept. 27, 2022.

In addition to first-degree murder, the accused gunman faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and misconduct with a weapon, and three counts of endangerment.