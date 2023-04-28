Hobbs orders flags to half-staff for Az Peace Officers Memorial Day

Flags across Arizona should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, May 1, to mark Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Day, Gov. Katie Hobbs ordered.

"Today, we honor and mourn the loss of Arizona's Peace Officers who in the last year have made the ultimate sacrifice," Hobbs said in a statement released by state officials. "Our law enforcement professionals put their lives on the line everyday to keep us safe and their dedication to service will have a lasting impact on the entire state. My sincere condolences to the families of these fallen heroes, your loved ones will never be forgotten."