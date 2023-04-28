TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Hobbs orders flags to half-staff for Az Peace Officers Memorial Day
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local

Hobbs orders flags to half-staff for Az Peace Officers Memorial Day

TucsonSentinel.com
  • bill85704/Flickr

Flags across Arizona should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, May 1, to mark Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Day, Gov. Katie Hobbs ordered.

"Today, we honor and mourn the loss of Arizona's Peace Officers who in the last year have made the ultimate sacrifice," Hobbs said in a statement released by state officials. "Our law enforcement professionals put their lives on the line everyday to keep us safe and their dedication to service will have a lasting impact on the entire state. My sincere condolences to the families of these fallen heroes, your loved ones will never be forgotten."

Filed under

news, politics & government, crime & safety, local, arizona, breaking,

Read more about

More by TucsonSentinel.com

— 30 —

Top headlines

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder