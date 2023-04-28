TucsonSentinel.com
Richard Anthony Kurz, 1943-2023
Obituary

Richard Anthony Kurz, 1943-2023

Richard Anthony “Dick” Kurz, 79, of Tucson, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 21, 2023. Born in Buffalo, N.Y. on August 13, 1943, Richard was the younger son of John Thomas and Stella Frances (Zuchlewski) Kurz. He moved to Tucson around 1947 with his family, and was a graduate of Catalina High School (1961).

Richard was an industrial electrician for nearly his entire working life, working at Magma Copper in San Manuel from 1970 to 1990 and for the Central Arizona Project from 1990 until his retirement. He was an avid do-it-yourselfer, and prided himself on never hiring someone to do something he could figure out how to do himself. He was a loving and devoted (if not always patient) husband, father, and grandfather and his family was always his highest priority. He was more sentimental than he might have liked most people to realize, and had a wicked sense of humor. He loved to tell personal and family stories, usually with a good moral, a good punchline, or, with his best stories, both. By most accounts, he was a bit of a hellraiser in his youth but mellowed over time. We’ve heard all his stories a million times, but now we will sorely miss them, and him.

Richard is survived by his former wife and continued best friend Elizabeth (Liz) Starffin of Catalina; sons Matthew Kurz (Robin) of Saint Matthews, S.C., Sean Kurz (partner Leslie Stanley) of Mesa, Anthony (Tony) Kurz of Tucson, and granddaughters Cady Kurz of Clemson, S.C., Shelbi Kurz of St. Matthews, S.C., Iliana Maggio of Waxhaw, N.C., and Alice Kurz of Tucson. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends. Richard was predeceased by his parents, his daughter Stefani D. Kurz, his older brother John M. Kurz, and his grandson Adryan V. Kurz.

No formal memorial service will be held. A small private viewing for family and close friends will be held at Marana Mortuary & Cemetery, 12146 West Barnett Rd. in Marana. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospitals.

