Investigadores de UA estudiarán el impacto de la meditación en sobrevivientes de cáncer de mama

'We Build the Wall' co-founder Kolfage gets 4-plus years in fraud sentencing A federal judge handed down a 51-month prison sentence to Brian Kolfage, co-founder of a fraud called We Build the Wall, which he billed as a grassroots fundraiser to fulfill the campaign promise of former President Donald Trump for "big, beautiful" wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Read more»

Liz Harris supporters throw barbs at Maricopa County supervisors Supporters of former state Rep. Liz Harris are irate with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, and they let the board members know that on Wednesday, with one of them even falsely accusing a Phoenix city councilman of opening the board meeting with a prayer to the devil. Read more»

Poorly executed: The politics behind Arizona's executions In 2022, while was running for U.S. Senate, then-Attorney General Brnovich suddenly agreed to execute Aaron Gunches - even though he had not carried out any executions in the first seven years of his term - but the new regime had concerns about how executions were carried out. Read more»

Bill extending Az School for the Deaf and Blind operations for 4 years goes to Hobbs The Arizona House of Representatives approved a bill Wednesday that will extend operations of the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind for four years, the culmination of an unexpected battle over the fate of the school in the state Senate. Read more»

Arizona advocates rally to allow undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses Arizona is home to more than 200,000 undocumented immigrants, most of them are unable to obtain a driver’s license, but community advocates are hoping for change at the state level, and one lawmaker is adamant about delivering that change. Read more»

The very bad math behind the Colorado River crisis California and Arizona are currently fighting each other over water from the Colorado River, but this isn’t new - it’s actually been going on for over 100 years; at one point, the states literally went to war about it - and the problem comes down to some really bad math from 1922. Read more»

Cochise County hires elections director who has spread election misinformation The Cochise County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 2-1 to hire Bob Bartelsmeyer to run the county’s elections, and supervisors indicated they weren’t concerned that Bartelsmeyer had repeatedly shared posts on Facebook baselessly saying that the 2020 election was rigged. Read more»