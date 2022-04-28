Tucson opens ballot drop-off sites in Prop. 411 sales tax election

Tucsonans who've filled out their ballots in the Prop. 411 special election can drop them off at four locations through Election Day, May 17.

Voters in the all-by-mail election will decide whether to continue a half-cent city sales tax and dedicate it to street improvements and transportation projects. A ballot was sent to each registered voter within the city limits.

Prop. 411, if approved by city voters, will extend an existing tax which is set to expire this year. That half-cent would be continued for a decade, and spent on repairs to neighborhood streets, as well as bicycle and pedestrian safety measures, sidewalks, lighting, traffic signals, and traffic-calming infrastructure such as roundabouts.

The tax, which would not increase the city's current level of 2.6%, would raise about $740 million over that decade, officials forecast.

More info on the proposition can be found at www.tucsonaz.gov/Prop411.

Ballot drop-off sites

Tucson City Clerk Election Center, 800 E. 12th St.

Pima County Recorder's Downtown Office, 240 N. Stone Ave.

Pima County Recorder's Eastside Office, 6920 E. Broadway

Pima County Recorder's Election Department, 6550 S. Country Club Rd.

All locations are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, and will be open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on May 17.

The last day to drop a ballot in the mail, to ensure it is received by the City Clerk’s Office by the 7 p.m. deadline on Election Day, is Wednesday, May 11.

