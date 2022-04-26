Tucson hits 100 degrees Tuesday: 3rd-earliest date ever above century mark

If things felt just a bit hotter when you stepped outside Tuesday, you're attuned to the weather. Tuesday was the third-earliest date on which Tucson's recorded temperature hit at least 100 degrees — and the earliest since 2012.

Last year, Tucson saw several days in the mid-90s during April, but didn't hit 100 degrees until May 13.

The thermometer at Tucson International Airport, which tracks Tucson's "official" temperature, hit 100 degrees at 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday, breaking the record of 99 degrees for April 26 set in 2020, the National Weather Service said.

The earliest 100-degree day recorded in Tucson history was in 1989, when the temps hit the century mark on April 19. In 2012, Tucson saw a 100-degree day on April 22.

"You beat us to it... high so far here is 96," NWS officials in Phoenix said on Twitter.

Weather Service officials in Tucson attributed not hitting 100 degrees until Tuesday to recent cloudy weather, and a "lack of wind/mixing so far."

The record low temperature for April 26 is 34 degrees, set in 1921. The normal high is 85, and the normal low is 56. Monday night, Tucson saw a low of 51 degrees.

Afternoon temperatures are forecast to peak Tuesday, but remain warmer than average with dry and breezy conditions through the weekend, NWS said. Windy conditions will increase fire risks across Southern Arizona.

- 30 -