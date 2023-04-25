TucsonSentinel.com
Hobbs appoints Randi Burnett to Pima Superior Court bench
Hobbs appoints Randi Burnett to Pima Superior Court bench

Randi Burnett, a former family lawyer who has served as a court commissioner since 2021, has been appointed as a judge in Pima County Superior Court, Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday.

Burnett takes the place of Judge Jeffrey Sklar, who was appointed to the Arizona Court of Appeals.

Before being appointed as a court commissioner, handing uncontested matters and other assigned court cases, Burnett practiced family law at The McCarthy Law Firm from 2019 to 2021 and at Waterfall Economidis Caldwell Hanshaw Villamana from 2012 to 2019.

She was a volunteer attorney and founding member of Step Up to Justice, a pro bono civil legal services group. Burnett also previously served as a Pima County Superior Court judge pro tempore and an arbitrator for civil law cases, a press release from the court said.

Burnett spent five years as attorney and law student coordinator for Southern Arizona Legal Aid, where she trained volunteers in handling domestic relations cases.

Burnett graduated cum laude from Northern Arizona University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Management. In 2007, she earned a law degree from the University of Arizona’s James E. Rogers College of Law, where she was a Dean’s Achievement Award recipient.

Also appointed were two judges in Pinal County Superior Court: Danielle Harris and Jessica Dixon.

"I am pleased to appoint three accomplished attorneys to Arizona’s bench," said Gov. Hobbs. "They each have impressive professional qualifications and an inspiring history of initiative, leadership, and service to their counties."

— 30 —

