Phoenix vuelve a estar entre las ciudades más contaminadas

Nearly 25% of Arizona Daily Star newsroom laid off From the top editor on down, the Arizona Daily Star staff was cut by nearly one-quarter on Monday, as the newspaper's corporate chain owners told local journalists they were being laid off. Read more»

Cochise County ready to hire elections director who spread false claims of 2020 election rigging Cochise County is close to hiring an elections director who has repeatedly shared false claims about widespread election fraud on Facebook, including claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against former President Donald Trump. Read more»

Four more years: Biden unveils reelection plan Distinguishing himself from what he calls MAGA extremists who want to take away America's freedoms, President Joe Biden kicked off his campaign Tuesday for a second term in 2024 office. Read more»

Survey says: TUSD & parents not at odds over new code of conduct TUSD's revisions in code of conduct include advice from district staff and parents about what kinds of consequences should be meted out for certain infractions. So much for the culture war. Parents and staff are largely simpatico. Plus, news about other local government meetings this week. Read more»

Arizona Forestry to hold prescribed burn south of Sonoita on Tuesday Arizona fire officials will ignite a prescribed burn about 50 miles southeast of Tucson this week, as part of a long-term project to reduce the possibility of wildfires in the grasslands surrounding a Southern Arizona ranch. Read more»

Poorly executed: How Arizona has failed at carrying out death penalty When done correctly, execution by lethal injection doesn’t look like much of anything - but Arizona has a long history of not doing it correctly - and while "we go to great lengths to try to convince ourselves that this is not a violent act, we are still killing someone.” Read more»

Republican bill aims to help small Arizona religious congregations stay safe A Republican bill with bipartisan support in the Arizona legislature could help small congregations that are sometimes the targets of hate crimes or terror attacks shore up their security with state money. Read more»