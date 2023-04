Residentes rurales de Arizona reciben mensajes de texto para mejorar su salud

Previous Slide ◀︎ Next Slide ▶︎

Az House ethics chair targeted by supporters of expelled Rep. Harris Allies and supporters of former Arizona state Rep. Liz Harris, who was expelled from the chamber last week, are up in arms over the decision - but the target of much of their vitriol, Republican Rep. Joseph Chaplik, actually voted against kicking Harris out of the House. Read more»

House deliberates on controversial GOP border security bill House Republicans got to work on their latest attempt to ram a bill through Congress designed as a check on what supporters say is the Biden administration’s misguided immigration policy, though the legislation has already spurred some intra-party squabbling among members. Read more»

9th Circuit reverses block of Biden vaccine mandate in Arizona A Ninth Circuit panel on Wednesday confirmed the legality of President Joe Biden's COVID vaccine mandate for federal contractors, reversing a permanent injunction on enforcement in the state of Arizona. Read more»

Phoenix ranks among most polluted cities, puts people of color at risk The Phoenix metro area is one of the most ozone-polluted cities in the U.S., according to the most recent State of the Air report from the American Lung Association - and the report emphasized people of color are especially affected by air pollution and the health issues it can cause. Read more»

Az Senate bill could expand Medicaid coverage for cochlear implants The Arizona Senate has passed a bill that would revive coverage of cochlear implants for anyone at least 21 years old who is covered for health and medical services under Arizona’s Health Care Cost Containment System. Read more»

Music teacher brings mariachi back to Pima Community College Pima Community College had not offered mariachi classes for more than a decade — until a former PCC student and music instructor Don Fuentes sent an email to Steven Higginbotham, who was the arts dean, in summer 2021. Read more»

Trans student athletes sue to stop Arizona’s sports ban Two Arizona girls are suing to strike down the state’s trans athlete ban, arguing that it unfairly discriminates against them and violates federal equal protection laws. Read more»