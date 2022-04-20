Safe Kids Pima County, Tucson police to give away child car seats May 7

Safe Kids Pima County is partnering with Tucson Medical Center, the Tucson Police Department and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to host a car seat giveaway event for parents and caregivers to help ensure children are riding as safe as possible.

This event will be on Saturday, May 7.

To receive a car seat, parents must attend a one-hour class.

They can register online. Only one car seat per registrant will be given away. Children will not be permitted to the class.

The class is necessary because parents often fail to properly secure their children in car seats.

“Most parents know that all kids under 4’9” are safest in a car seat or booster seat, yet there are lots of situations when families decide to take a risk and unbuckle or not use a car seat/booster seat,” said Safe Kids coordinator Jessica Mitchell in a news release. “Like when heading down the road for a quick errand. Or when picking up the kids from school or soccer practice and another child needs a ride (even though there may not be enough room or car seats to safely take them). Or when trying to calm a crying baby by taking off her jacket. Parents make these types of decisions every day, but they don’t always realize how costly these choices can be.”

Vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death and injury for American children and correctly used child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71 percent.

Unfortunately, almost 60 percent of car seats are not used or installed correctly.

For those who can’t attend the event, Safe Kids Pima County recommends a guide to help families learn about properly using a car seat. The Ultimate Car Seat Guide website available in English and Spanish and makes it easier for parents and care givers to install, fit and change out car seats.

The guide also offers best practices and expert advice covering all stages of a child’s development, from the first car seat until the child is ready for the seat belt alone.

