PCSD announces 11 members of new Civilian Advisory Review Board

The 11 members of the new civilian advisory board of the Pima County Sheriff's Department were named Tuesday. The group will provide input on criminal justice reform, public relations and deputy training.

The Civilian Advisory Review Board is part of Sheriff Chris Nanos’ goals for “meaningful police reform,” PCSD said in a press release. Nanos, a Democrat, took office at the beginning of 2021 after edging out former Sheriff Mark Napier, a Republican, in the 2020 election.

The civilian review board includes Da'Mond Holt — a consultant for TUSD, pastor and the Fresh Start Show radio host —as the chairperson. Other members include a retired employee of PSCD, a student body senator for UA and a former trial judge from Indiana, among others.

The members of the Sheriff’s Civilian Advisory Review Board picked by Nanos:

Da'Mond Holt

Frank R. Hecht

Vanessa Garcia

Jordan-Isaiah Toyos

Eileen Condra

Bill Bontrager

Diana Barber

Todd Pueschner

Joseph Delgado

​​Agnes Aponte

Nina Puente

Two other citizen-led boards have come and gone in the past five years. PCSD also started the Community Law Enforcement Partnership Commission in early 2018 but was plagued by inaction, as reported by TucsonSentinel.com.

That group was a requirement of a federal Operation Stonegarden grant, but the Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to disband the group in 2019 after the commission met only four times and struggled to fill five of their seats.

In office at the time, Napier then announced in the fall of 2019 that he would set up a 12-member citizen committee on his own. That committee, called the Sheriff's Citizens Advisory Committee, lasted until the end of his term in 2020.

Bennito L. Kelty is TucsonSentinel.com’s IDEA reporter, focusing on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access stories, and a Report for America corps member.

- 30 -