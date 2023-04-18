Hobbs vetoes attempts to bring more guns into schools

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed two GOP measures aimed at firearms and schools on Monday, one of which would’ve allowed parents to carry concealed weapons on campus.

“I’m focused on finding concrete solutions to gun violence prevention that protect Arizona families, including but not limited to, policy focused on trauma-informed emergency planning and safe, secure gun storage,” Hobbs said in her April 17 veto letter.

Hobbs vetoed both Senate Bill 1331 and House Bill 2332, which were both aimed at bringing firearms into the schools, though by different means.

SB1331 would have prohibited school boards from restricting a parent or legal guardian from having a firearm on school property if the parent has a concealed carry permit.

HB2332 was nearly identical to a proposal introduced last year that critics said would’ve allowed for the National Rifle Association’s Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program to be taught in Arizona schools.

The program was deemed largely ineffective in real-world scenarios by the American Academy of Pediatrics and some critics have argued that the program is an attempt to lure kids toward gun culture.

“Mandatory firearm training in schools is not the solution to gun violence prevention,” Hobbs said in a dual veto letter for both bills. “This requirement could lead to immediate and long-term impacts on the health and wellbeing of students, teachers, and parents.”

Hobbs also said that allowing concealed carry on campuses was not prudent.

“Allowing more guns on campus will not make a campus safer,” she said. “Firearms on campus have the potential to confuse law enforcement as they arrive at an active shooter situation.”

Hobbs encouraged the legislature to instead act on Democratic gun measures that have stagnated.