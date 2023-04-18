TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Hobbs vetoes attempts to bring more guns into schools
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local

Hobbs vetoes attempts to bring more guns into schools

Jerod MacDonald-Evoy
Arizona Mirror
  • The NRA program was deemed largely ineffective in real-world scenarios by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
    Justine McDaniel/News21The NRA program was deemed largely ineffective in real-world scenarios by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed two GOP measures aimed at firearms and schools on Monday, one of which would’ve allowed parents to carry concealed weapons on campus. 

“I’m focused on finding concrete solutions to gun violence prevention that protect Arizona families, including but not limited to, policy focused on trauma-informed emergency planning and safe, secure gun storage,” Hobbs said in her April 17 veto letter

Hobbs vetoed both Senate Bill 1331 and House Bill 2332, which were both aimed at bringing firearms into the schools, though by different means. 

SB1331 would have prohibited school boards from restricting a parent or legal guardian from having a firearm on school property if the parent has a concealed carry permit. 

HB2332 was nearly identical to a proposal introduced last year that critics said would’ve allowed for the National Rifle Association’s Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program to be taught in Arizona schools. 

The program was deemed largely ineffective in real-world scenarios by the American Academy of Pediatrics and some critics have argued that the program is an attempt to lure kids toward gun culture

“Mandatory firearm training in schools is not the solution to gun violence prevention,” Hobbs said in a dual veto letter for both bills. “This requirement could lead to immediate and long-term impacts on the health and wellbeing of students, teachers, and parents.” 

Hobbs also said that allowing concealed carry on campuses was not prudent. 

“Allowing more guns on campus will not make a campus safer,” she said. “Firearms on campus have the potential to confuse law enforcement as they arrive at an active shooter situation.” 

Hobbs encouraged the legislature to instead act on Democratic gun measures that have stagnated.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.


Related stories

Filed under

news, politics & government, crime & safety, education, local, arizona, breaking, Az Mirror,

Read more about

american academy of pediatrics, nra, school shootings

More by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder