Arizona comienza a sacar a miles de personas de Medicaid, enviándolas a otros tipos de atención médica

Hobbs vetoes attempts to bring more guns into schools Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed two GOP measures aimed at firearms and schools, one of which would’ve allowed parents to carry concealed weapons on campus and the other would have allowed for the NRA’s Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program to be taught in state schools. Read more»

Can planting more saguaros help reverse climate change impact? Heat, drought and an invasive grass are driving wildfires killing the giant saguaros in Arizona, raising concerns about how the cactus will recover without human intervention. Read more»

Gun deaths drive historic spike in child death rates After decades of steady improvement, the death rate of America’s children and teens shot up between 2019 and 2021 — and gun-related deaths represented the largest share of the increase — by far. Read more»

Navajo Nation to get federal funding following disaster declaration The Navajo Nation will receive federal emergency aid to help the tribe recover from severe winter storms in January tat resulted in heavy snow, flooding and mud that blocked and destroyed roads and isolated families from resources. Read more»

Hobbs & Fontes call for sanctions, accuse Lake of continually changing arguments Gov. Katie Hobbs and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes want the Arizona Supreme Court to sanction Kari Lake for peddling “frivolous conspiracy theories” in Arizona courts, while Lake keeps asking the court to reconsider her arguments that it has already dismissed. Read more»

States were adding lessons about Native American history - then came the anti-CRT movement Dozens of states that have recently adopted or introduced laws or policies that take aim at critical race theory, and anti-CRT efforts to restrict how race is taught have clashed with initiatives to teach Native American history more accurately and fully. Read more»