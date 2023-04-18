TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Arizona Republicans want to reinstate Liz Harris after expulsion
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local

Arizona Republicans want to reinstate Liz Harris after expulsion

Caitlin Sievers
Arizona Mirror
  • Republican Rep. Liz Harris gives a thumbs up after fellow members of the Arizona House of Representatives voted to expel her from the chamber on April 12, 2023.
    Caitlin Sievers/Arizona MirrorRepublican Rep. Liz Harris gives a thumbs up after fellow members of the Arizona House of Representatives voted to expel her from the chamber on April 12, 2023.

Republican officials in her legislative district want former state Rep. Liz Harris to fill her own vacant Arizona House of Representatives seat, after she was expelled from the chamber last week.

On Monday night, the precinct committeemen from Harris's District 13, which covers Chandler and Gilbert, met to nominate three candidates to fill the legislative seat that was vacated after Harris was booted from the House for organizing a committee hearing at which government officials and leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints were accused of a litany of crimes.

Harris then lied to the House Ethics Committee, telling them she didn't know about Jacqueline Breger's testimony, despite evidence showing she both knew what Breger would say and helped hide it from GOP leaders before the hearing.

After a lengthy meeting during which the media was kicked out and then let back in out of fear that the committeemen were violating Arizona's open meetings law, the precinct committeemen nominated Harris, Julie Willoughby and Steve Steele.

The nominees will be forwarded to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, which will ultimately decide who fills the seat, since Harris's district is in Maricopa County.

It's unlikely that the board will vote to reinstate Harris, who has built her political career on denying the results of Donald Trump's 2020 election loss and has repeatedly accused Maricopa County elected officials of rigging elections.

Willoughby ran as a team with Harris in 2022, and narrowly lost to Harris for the district's second House seat. She also campaigned alongside failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and received her endorsement. She was also endorsed by failed Republican Secretary of State Candidate Mark Finchem.

Willoughby did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Steele told the Arizona Mirror that he didn't want to comment on whether he was an ally of Harris, though he has appeared in election denial videos alongside her. He said that several people from District 13 asked him to consider going for Harris's seat.

Steele said he'd been involved with the Legislative District 13 Republicans since he moved to Arizona in 2019 and has represented the district at Arizona Republican Party meetings.

"I'm green as grass, and I don't know much at all about politics," he said. "It's going to be a steep learning curve if the Board of Supervisors picks me."

A small group of protestors who want to see Harris reinstated gathered outside of the Legislative District 13 meeting on Monday night, chanting "We want Liz."

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.


Related stories

Filed under

news, politics & government, local, arizona, breaking, Az Mirror,

Read more about

jacqueline breger, legislature, liz harris,

More by Caitlin Sievers

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Caitlin Sievers

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder