Tucson to host virtual fair housing town hall

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero will host a virtual town hall Friday to discuss the successes and challenges of securing fair housing in the city.

Housing and Community Development Director Liz Morales and Jay Young, executive director of the Southwest Fair Housing Council will join Romero on the panel.

This event is meant to coincide with "Fair-Housing Month" in Tucson and throughout the country.

The town hall can be attended via Zoom by clicking here.

It was in April 54 years ago, that President Lyndon Johnson signed the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1968.

That law included Title VIII, among a number of other provisions and was given many labels as a result. Among these is the "Fair Housing Act." It prohibited "discrimination concerning the sale, rental, and financing of housing based on race, religion, national origin, sex, (and as amended) handicap, and family status.”

