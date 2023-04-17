Monday deadline to register to vote in Tucson special election

Midnight on Monday, April 17, is the deadline to register to vote in the May 16 special election in Tucson — double-check your registration online even if you're already signed up. Voters will make their determination on a franchise agreement with Tucson Electric Power.

Ballots in the all-mail election will begin to be sent out this week.

The single issue on the ballot in the spring special election is a renewal of an agreement granting access privileges to TEP inside the city limits.

Voters will determine is the franchise agreement will be extended for another 25 years, including an existing 2.25% fee on monthly electric bills for TEP customers within the city, and a new 0.75% "community resilience fee."

The agreement only applies inside the Tucson city limits, and only registered voters in the city can cast ballots in the election.

If Prop. 412 is approved by voters, the additional revenue would be used to put some new power lines underground, and pay for some activities under the city's Climate Action Plan.

The new fees will cost about $1 per month for residential customers, and about $2.65 monthly for small businesses, city and TEP representatives projected.

You can register to vote or update your address online at ServiceArizona.com. Area voters can check their registration status easily at the Pima County Recorder's Office website.

If you've moved, changed your name, or want to change political parties, you must complete a new voter registration form — which you can do online. To register, you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Arizona and at least 18 years old at the time of the election.

You must register for the first time in the state — or update your address, if applicable— by midnight Monday in order to cast a ballot in the election.

The city of Tucson conducts elections by mail, with a limited number of drop-off locations open on Election Day.