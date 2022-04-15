Tucsonans organize Take Back the Night to support Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The annual Take Back the Night Tucson event will be held on Tuesday, April 19, to raise awareness about sexual assault and to support survivors.

Held to coincide with Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the theme of the evening, “The Truth About Teal,” will address myths and truths about sexual violence, with the goal of increasing knowledge, and supporting those who have survived rape and other forms of sexual assault.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, one in five women in the United States has experienced completed or attempted rape during their lifetime, and nearly a quarter of men in the U.S. experienced some form of contact with sexual violence in their lifetime. This includes rape, sexual coercion, or unwanted sexual contact.

Take Back the Night encourages people throughout the community to not only speak out against sexual violence, but to actively support survivors.

Sexual violence disproportionately affects immigrant populations, people of color, people with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ+ community, experts have said.

Take Back the Night Tucson will begin at 3:30 p.m. at YWCA’s House of Neighborly Services, 243 W. 33rd St., in South Tucson, with a community resource fair and youth activities.

The evening program begins at 5:30 p.m. with the reading of of a proclamation by South Tucson Mayor Bob Teso, a “Survivor Speak Out” session and performances by local community artists.

There will be live music, dance performances, guest speakers, art displays, resource tables, a candlelight vigil and opportunities for survivors to speak out and be supported.

The event will include free food, prizes and a variety of activities until 8 p.m.

