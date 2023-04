El programa Nosotros de Tucson ayuda a identificar enfermedades hepáticas con fibroscans gratuitos

Previous Slide ◀︎ Next Slide ▶︎

Conover looks to seek reelection as Pima County attorney Saying "I know the work isn't done," Pima County Attorney Laura Conover told interviewers Friday that she's inclined to seek another term as the top local prosecutor in 2024. Read more»

Supreme Court safeguards abortion pill, for now The Supreme Court intervened Friday to ensure that medication abortion remains available to the public without restrictions while a legal battle plays out in the lower courts. Read more»

Horne, GOP lawmakers call for more police on Arizona school campuses Flanked by GOP lawmakers, Arizona Superintendent Tom Horne urged schools across the state to add school resource officers to their staff, calling them a critical defense in a time when the country is roiling from an unprecedented surge in mass shootings. Read more»

As states continue to bicker, feds say Colorado River cuts are coming Cuts to water use along the Colorado River could be spread evenly across some Southwestern states, or follow the priority system that currently governs water management, as federal officials consider ways to keep hydropower generation going at the nation’s largest reservoirs. Read more»