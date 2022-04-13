Monday deadline to register to vote in Tucson's May 17 road tax election

Midnight on Monday, April 18, is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Tucson city election — voters will decide whether to continue a half-cent sales tax and dedicate it to street improvements and transportation projects.

Prop. 411, if approved by city voters, will extend an existing tax which is set to expire this year. That half-cent would be continued for a decade, and spent on repairs to neighborhood streets, as well as bicycle and pedestrian safety measures, sidewalks, lighting, traffic signals, and traffic-calming infrastructure such as roundabouts.

The tax, which would not increase the city's current level of 2.6%, would raise about $740 million over that decade, officials forecast.

More info on the proposition can be found at www.tucsonaz.gov/Prop411.

Even if you're already on the voter rolls, here's your opportunity to double-check your registration online.

While the date of the special election on Prop. 411 isn't until May 17, ballots in the all-mail municipal election will begin to be sent out shortly after the voter registration deadline.

All eligible city voters will be mailed ballots.

You can register to vote or update your address online at ServiceArizona.com. Voters can check their registration status easily at the Pima County Recorder's Office website.

If you've moved, changed your name, or want to change political parties, you must complete a new voter registration form — which you can do online. To register, you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Arizona and at least 18 years old at the time of the election.

You must register for the first time in the state — or update your address, if applicable— by midnight Monday in order to cast a ballot in the election.

- 30 -