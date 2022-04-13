sticky zone 56764
Sponsored by

Local

Oro Valley police to rev up traffic enforcement on North Oracle

Share

TucsonSentinel.com

The Oro Valley Police Department will be continuing its High Visibility Enforcement patrol efforts this April to address hazardous moving violations that contribute to collisions.  

Oro Valley police are urging the community to drive responsibly — so stay off the phones and slow down.

The "HiVE" deployment dates and locations for April are:

Wednesday, April 20, from 11:30 a.m - 2:30 p.m in the area of North Oracle Road and North First Avenue.

Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 11:30 a.m - 2:30 p.m in the area of North Oracle Road and North First Avenue.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

scoutnurse/Flickr

Oro Valley Police will conduct high-intensity traffic patrols at North First Avenue

Categories

news, crime & safety, local, breaking

Read more about

ovpd, traffic violations,

Related stories

More by TucsonSentinel.com