Oro Valley police to rev up traffic enforcement on North Oracle

The Oro Valley Police Department will be continuing its High Visibility Enforcement patrol efforts this April to address hazardous moving violations that contribute to collisions.

Oro Valley police are urging the community to drive responsibly — so stay off the phones and slow down.

The "HiVE" deployment dates and locations for April are:

Wednesday, April 20, from 11:30 a.m - 2:30 p.m in the area of North Oracle Road and North First Avenue.

Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 11:30 a.m - 2:30 p.m in the area of North Oracle Road and North First Avenue.

- 30 -