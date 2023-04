Las tasas de autismo aumentan, junto con la conciencia de las comunidades de color

Previous Slide ◀︎ Next Slide ▶︎

Pinal Sheriff Mark Lamb enters U.S. Senate race to challenge Kyrsten Sinema Republican Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb announced Tuesday he is running for U.S. Senate seat currently held by Kyrsten Sinema, becoming the first Republican to enter the 2024 contest, but unlikely to be the last. Read more»

Liz Harris expelled from Arizona House for lying about conspiracy presentation Republican Rep. Liz Harris was expelled from the Arizona House of Representatives on Wednesday for orchestrating a February meeting in which a member of the public spread wild conspiracy theories and lying to the House Ethics Committee. Read more»

Hobbs vetoes bills increasing sentences for fentanyl, legalizing silencers Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed five bills Tuesday, including one that critics argued would have made having one fentanyl pill amount to intent to sell and another bill that would have removed silencers from the state’s prohibited weapon’s list. Read more»

As states continue to bicker, feds say Colorado River cuts are coming Cuts to water use along the Colorado River could be spread evenly across some Southwestern states, or follow the priority system that currently governs water management, as federal officials consider ways to keep hydropower generation going at the nation’s largest reservoirs. Read more»

Independent review reveals why Maricopa County ballot printers failed on Election Day Many of Maricopa County’s ballot printers were not able to handle the thickness and length of the county’s ballots, causing the printers’ failure across the county on Election Day, according to the results of an independent review released Monday. Read more»

Democratic attorneys general urge appeals court to keep abortion pill available Democratic attorneys general from 23 states - including Arizona - and the District of Columbia weighed in with the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday, supporting access to the abortion medication mifepristone. Read more»

Tribal leaders, lawmakers want new 1.1 million acre monument in Arizona Tribal leaders and lawmakers called on President Biden to set aside more than 1.1 million acres around the Grand Canyon as a new national monument, needed to protect the area’s water, wildlife, sacred spaces and ancestral homelands from uranium mining and other projects. Read more»