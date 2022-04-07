City of Tucson taps UA grad to lead Transportation Department

Tucson city leaders appointed Samuel Credio to serve as the director of Tucson's Department of Transportation and Mobility during a City Council meeting Tuesday night.

"Sam Credio will help the city of Tucson come one step closer to realizing a transportation future that is both people-centric and inclusive of all modes," Mayor Regina Romero said in a statement. "He possesses the technical understanding, discipline, and creativity needed to meet the transportation challenges of a 21st-century city in the age of climate change."

Credio will lead the city's Transportation Department, managing a staff of around 304 full-time employees, and a budget of more than $280 million. This includes Engineering, Traffic Engineering and Maintenance, Streets Maintenance, Real Estate, Park Tucson, Strategic Communications, Planning and Programming, Transit Services, Management Systems, and the Director’s Office, city officials said.

Credio has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Arizona and a master’s degree in business administration from Grand Canyon University, and is a registered professional engineer in the state of Arizona.

Credio was selected for the position following a national recruitment and competitive selection process, city officials said. This included not just city staff, but also a review by a panel of neighborhood representatives, bicycle and pedestrian safety advocates, transit stakeholders, and public and private sector engineering professionals.

Shifting how Tucsonans get around has been a major priority for Romero, who highlighted the creation of new strategic plans that rely on community input during her state of city speech in December, with the overarching goal of making Tucson "the sustainable, economically vibrant, progressive city of the future."

"We are excited to have Sam continue his career with the city in this new capacity. His ability to solve complex problems and demonstrate leadership in diverse and challenging situations will serve the Department of Transportation and Mobility and the entire Tucson community well," said City Manger Mike Ortega. "Transportation is a complex series of systems requiring the technical knowledge and the leadership skills to develop solutions in collaboration with many different constituency groups. I am confident in Sam’s ability to thrive in this role."

Credio has worked for the city since April 2012, when he was hired as an engineering project manager with the department, which was then called the Department of Transportation. He was later promoted to Engineering Manager for the Capital Project Management Section, which was responsible for guiding the voter-approved Prop. 409 bond package to improve city streets, city officials said.

For the last 15 months, Credio has been on temporary assignment in the City Manager's Office, "managing complex and unique projects."

“I want to thank the mayor, Council, and city manager for their confidence in me to lead the Department of Transportation and Mobility," said Credio in a statement. "Growing up in Tucson has given me a deep love for our community and I look forward to the great things we will accomplish.”

