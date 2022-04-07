Every candidate on an Arizona primary election ballot in 2022

The deadline for candidates to qualify for the 2022 Arizona ballot was April 4, and a total of 292 candidates filed enough signatures from voters to earn a chance to win over voters in the Aug. 2 primary election.

The 30 legislative districts attracted 208 candidates — 109 Republicans, 98 Democrats and a single Libertarian — who hope to win two-year terms in either the Arizona Senate or House of Representatives.

Because of the once-a-decade redistricting that occurred last year, voters and candidates alike find themselves in new districts. In some instances, there are hotly contested primary elections, either because there are open seats or because the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission drew multiple incumbents into the same district.

For instance, Republican senators Wendy Rogers and Kelly Townsend will square off in the new District 7, a sprawling, rural swath that runs from southern Flagstaff (where Rogers lives) to northern Pinal County (where Townsend lives). And in the new District 5, a heavily Democratic central Phoenix district, three Democrats find themselves drawn together: Reps. Sarah Liguori, Jennifer Longdon and Amish Shah. And the trio is joined by challengers Aaron Márquez and Brianna Westbrook; only two of the five candidates will advance to the November general election.

What legislative district do you live in? Who’s running?

This year’s election will be the first with the new legislative districts, which are redrawn every decade following the official U.S. Census count. To find out what district you live in, and see basic information on its partisan makeup, enter your address into the search bar at the top of this map:

Republicans hold an edge on the legislative map, but it has enough competitive districts that, under the right circumstances, Democrats would have a chance to take control of one or both legislative chambers. The GOP has controlled the Arizona House of Representatives since 1967, and has only lost control of the state Senate for brief spans three times in that period.

The map has 13 safe Republican districts, 12 safe Democratic districts and five competitive districts, based on the metrics the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission used. That metric measured the cumulative results from nine statewide races in 2016, 2018 and 2020. Anything with a vote spread inside 7% is considered competitive, and anything within 4% is considered highly competitive.

The searchable table below shows every candidate who initially qualified for a legislative primary.

What congressional district do you live in?

Likewise, the congressional districts were redrawn. To find out what congressional district you live in, and see basic information on its partisan makeup, enter your address into the search bar at the top of this map:

There are four safe Republican districts, two safe Democratic districts and three competitive districts, two of which qualify as highly competitive. One of the safe Republican districts, the 2nd District based in northern Arizona, is just barely outside the range that would be considered competitive by the Redistricting Commisson's metrics.

The searchable table below shows every candidate who initially qualified for a congressional primary.

Statewide races

Arizona voters this year will also elect a new slate of statewide executive officers.

The most high-profile contest is for governor, which will see contested primary elections for both Democrats and Republicans.

On the GOP side, there are six official candidates, though only four are viewed as serious contenders: Steve Gaynor, Kari Lake, Matt Salmon and Karrin Taylor Robson. They are joined by political newcomers Scott Neely, who owns a Valley concrete company, and Paola "Z" Tulliani-Zen, who owns a local biscotti manufacturer.

The Democratic primary features three candidates: Katie Hobbs, who is widely viewed as the front-runner, ex-legislator Aaron Lieberman and former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez.

Republicans also have hotly contested elections for secretary of state, attorney general and treasurer, where incumbent Kimberly Yee is facing a challenge after quitting her bid for governor and instead opting to run for re-election.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.



