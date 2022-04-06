Sheriff: Man who robbed Tucson eatery came back for seconds 3 weeks later

Pima County sheriff's detectives are seeking information about a man who allegedly robbed a Tucson restaurant by brandishing a pistol in February, only to return three weeks later for another helping.

Around 7:46 p.m. on Feb. 17, a man walked into the Golden Dragon restaurant, 4704 E. Sunrise Dr., near North Swan Road. After spending several minutes looking at the menu, he lifted up his sweatshirt and flashed a green pistol, telling the cashier to empty the drawer, said Deputy Marissa Hernandez, a PCSD spokeswoman.

In an image shared by the department, a white man wearing glasses with thick black frames is standing in the Golden Dragon's lobby wearing a gray hoodie and jeans. In one image, he had pulled up a corner of his hoodie to show the grip of a olive-drab pistol.

Three weeks later, on March 10, at 7:26 p.m., the man returned to the Golden Dragon and attempted to pull the same robbery, again showing off his pistol, this time stashed in his right front pocket. The cashier immediately called 911 on a speaker phone, Hernandez said. The man heard the 911 operator and retreated from the restaurant, she said.

During the second incident, the man was wearing a different hoodie, and donned a brown and tan baseball cap.

Hernandez told the Tucson Sentinel that the man took around $200 in the first incident, but his second order was 86ed when the worker made the 911 call.

The man was described as white man in his early 50s or 60s with an average build, standing around 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing glasses, a gray hoodie, and blue jeans, Hernandez said.

Anyone with information on his identity can 911. People can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

