TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Despite recent highs of 80, freeze warning for Tucson on Weds morning
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local

Despite recent highs of 80, freeze warning for Tucson on Weds morning

Southern Arizona highs could hit 90 by Easter weekend

Dylan Smith
TucsonSentinel.com
  • Snow on Mt. Lemmon at the end of December
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comSnow on Mt. Lemmon at the end of December

Temperatures will drop as low as 30 degrees across much of the Tucson region early Wednesday morning, with a freeze warning in effect from 2-8 a.m. for the metro area and parts of the Tohono O'odham Nation and Pinal County.

"Cooler air has moved across the area overnight which will lead to a chilly early April day today and a rather cold Wednesday morning," National Weather Service officials said Tuesday. "A few record lows are possible."

The predicted freeze comes on the tail of a stretch of highs of 80 degrees in Tucson. And temperatures could rebound and hit 90 this weekend.

"For Tucson, the current forecast low Wednesday of 32 degrees, although not a daily record, would be the first April low of 32 degrees or colder at the official location since 1945 and the latest freezing date of the season since 1936," officials said.

"Significant warming to close the week with the first 90 degrees of the year possible either on Easter Sunday or Monday," NWS said.

But before that, bundle up for a night or two.

"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold," NWS said. "To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing."

Filed under

news, crime & safety, enviro, local, arizona, breaking,

Read more about

nws, weather

More by Dylan Smith

— 30 —

Top headlines

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder