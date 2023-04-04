Despite recent highs of 80, freeze warning for Tucson on Weds morning

Temperatures will drop as low as 30 degrees across much of the Tucson region early Wednesday morning, with a freeze warning in effect from 2-8 a.m. for the metro area and parts of the Tohono O'odham Nation and Pinal County.

"Cooler air has moved across the area overnight which will lead to a chilly early April day today and a rather cold Wednesday morning," National Weather Service officials said Tuesday. "A few record lows are possible."

The predicted freeze comes on the tail of a stretch of highs of 80 degrees in Tucson. And temperatures could rebound and hit 90 this weekend.

"For Tucson, the current forecast low Wednesday of 32 degrees, although not a daily record, would be the first April low of 32 degrees or colder at the official location since 1945 and the latest freezing date of the season since 1936," officials said.

"Significant warming to close the week with the first 90 degrees of the year possible either on Easter Sunday or Monday," NWS said.

But before that, bundle up for a night or two.

"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold," NWS said. "To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing."