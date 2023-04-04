TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Tucson area air pollution will hit harmful levels Tuesday, Pima County warns
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local

Tucson area air pollution will hit harmful levels Tuesday, Pima County warns

TucsonSentinel.com
  • airnow.gov

The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality declared Tuesday a Dust Action Day for the Tucson metropolitan area, warning of harmful levels of air pollution due to high winds Monday night.

The warning is for coarse particulate matter (PM10): particles between 2.5 and 10 micrometers that can stay in the air for hours and travel as much as 30 miles.

People who are most likely to be sensitive to dust pollution include children, older adults, and people with heart or lung diseases.

Sensitive individuals should reduce their level of exertion when outside today. Breathing particles can irritate the respiratory system and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases.

PDEQ recommended the following actions to reduce adding to dust pollution:

  • Eliminate fireplace and wood stove use
  • Avoid burning leaves, trash, and other materials
  • Avoid using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment
  • Avoid using leaf blowers
  • Avoid using off-highway vehicles
  • Do not exceed 25 miles per hour while driving on dirt roads

Related stories

Filed under

breaking, news, politics & government, enviro, health, local, arizona,

Read more about

, air pollution, pdeq, pima county, pollution

More by TucsonSentinel.com

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by TucsonSentinel.com

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder