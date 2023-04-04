Tucson area air pollution will hit harmful levels Tuesday, Pima County warns

The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality declared Tuesday a Dust Action Day for the Tucson metropolitan area, warning of harmful levels of air pollution due to high winds Monday night.

The warning is for coarse particulate matter (PM10): particles between 2.5 and 10 micrometers that can stay in the air for hours and travel as much as 30 miles.

People who are most likely to be sensitive to dust pollution include children, older adults, and people with heart or lung diseases.

Sensitive individuals should reduce their level of exertion when outside today. Breathing particles can irritate the respiratory system and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases.

PDEQ recommended the following actions to reduce adding to dust pollution: