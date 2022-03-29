Photos: In Tucson, a rally for peace in Ukraine

Click photo to enlarge Sabrina Biel writes a message of peace and support for Ukrainian students and community members affected by the Russian invasion of their country. Originally from Kazakhstan, Biel was adopted and lives in the U.S., but said she supports Ukraine because that's where her mother was born. - Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.com

As a storm threatened to bring hail and rain, several dozen people packed themselves into one of Old Main's rooms on the University of Arizona campus on Tuesday to press for peace, and support those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Several people spoke about the importance of supporting the Ukrainian people, including students at the UA who may have friends and family in harm's way.

On Feb. 24, Russian troops invaded Ukraine displacing millions and bombarding several Ukrainian cities and towns. Since the invasion began, an attempt to strike at the heart of Ukraine's government failed, and now the war has turned into a muddy, asymmetric fight between poorly-resourced Russian forces and Ukrainian troops armed with weapons from NATO.

At the UA, the University of Arizona College of Humanities and the Department of Russian and Slavic Studies hosted the rally, along with members of the UA's Russia Club and others.

During the event, which had been originally scheduled to be held outside on the UA Mall before weather forced a change in plans, several speakers read poetry from the region, and there was a selection of traditional Slavic foods for people to try.

- 30 -