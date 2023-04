Legisladores de Arizona piden $500,000 para combatir Alzheimer

Previous Slide ◀︎ Next Slide ▶︎

Pinal Sheriff Mark Lamb enters U.S. Senate race to challenge Kyrsten Sinema Republican Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb announced Tuesday he is running for U.S. Senate seat currently held by Kyrsten Sinema, becoming the first Republican to enter the 2024 contest, but unlikely to be the last. Read more»

Photos: Good Friday procession carries cross up Tucson's A Mountain Since 1967, Los Dorados Orphan League has held La Procesion De Viernes Santo up Tucson's Sentinel Peak to carry a 150 to 20-lb. cross up the mountain, where it's set in a metal frame and raised over the city to mark Easter. Read more»

Anti-porn bill fails after Arizona Republicans question its constitutionality A Republican bill that would require Arizonans to submit a government-issued ID to a website operator before accessing pornography online was defeated after some GOP lawmakers said it might be unconstitutional - but that doesn’t mean the measure is completely dead. Read more»

Arizona announces $233M in Colorado River water conservation efforts On the heels of one of the wettest Arizona winters in history, federal, state, local and tribal leaders united to announce a total of $233 million in funding for water conservation agreements to aid the Gila River Indian Community and other Colorado River users. Read more»

Justine Wadsack said she 'barely' met with lobbyists, but her calendar shows otherwise Tucson Republican state Sen. Justine Wadsack said last month that she "barely" meets with lobbyists after she faced criticism from gun control lobbyists who she refused to meet, but a copy of her legislative calendar shows the freshman lawmaker meets regularly with lobbyists and special interest groups. Read more»

Arizona ocupa el primer lugar en EE. UU. en tasa de muertes por COVID-19 Arizona tuvo la tasa de mortalidad por COVID-19 más alta del país, una tasa similar a la de las tres naciones con las tasas de muerte por coronavirus más altas del mundo, y los latinos y los negros tenían más probabilidades de morir por COVID-19 que otros grupos raciales. Read more»

Tucson's Nosotros program helps identify liver disease with free fibroscans Liver disease disproportionately affects the Hispanic community, and a Tucson program is taking action to fight this trend by working to identify liver disease cases and promote healthy habits that prevent other health issues. Read more»

As heat-related deaths soar in Arizona, activists launch tree-planting initiatives Arizona cities, environmental advocates and businesses are teaming up to combat extreme heat by launching a variety of tree-planting initiatives as the state's climate conditions are becoming more extreme, and fatalities from extreme heat have spiked in recent years. Read more»